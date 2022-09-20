ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Davinci’s Pizza

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Davinci’s Pizza!...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Wine Tasting on Saturday at Ancona's in Wilton Benefits Circle of Care

Head to Ancona's in Wilton this Saturday, September 24 from 3 to 6pm for a Kahal Wine Tasting benefiting Circle of Care, a nonprofit that supports families of children with cancer. The event is hosted by Dr. Michael Crystal with special guests Shawn and David Kahal. Ancona's is located at...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Gioiella Jewelry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Gioiella!. Four...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Meal JOY

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Meal JOY!
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Business
Ridgefield, CT
Business
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi to receive Theresa Foss Memorial Award for his contributions to community mental health and safety

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Veasna Roeum of the Danbury Health Department will also be honored with the Theresa Foss Memorial Award for their contributions to the mental health, safety and physical well-being of the people we serve. Foss was Past-President and member of the Board of Directors of the National Charity League’s Ridgefield chapter. She gave countless hours volunteering for Interlude, now Ability Beyond, helping it develop into an organization that benefits the wider community.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

DAE Welcomes Audio Engineer Sam Carlson to Lead New Music Production Program

DAE, a Connecticut nonprofit democratizing access to 21st century digital career and life skills for underrepresented youth, is pleased to announce Sam Carlson has joined the organization as an adjunct faculty member. Carlson, an audio engineer with over a decade of experience in the arts and nonprofit sector, will lead DAE’s newly launched music production program in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Product#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta#Balanc
hamlethub.com

HMTX Industries Cuts Ribbon in Norwalk

Yesterday, Mayor Harry Rilling joined Office of Governor Ned Lamont, Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader and Harlan Stone, the CEO of HMTX Industries for the ribbon cutting of HMTX Industries. Norwalk is proud that HMTX Industries, a global manufacturer of vinyl flooring, selected our City to call home for...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Resident Maria Khan Named Peer Advisor for 2022-2023 Academic Year

Danbury resident, Maria Khan has been named a Peer Advisor for the 2022-2023 academic year at Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors are a group of highly selected and comprehensively trained students dedicated to helping first-year and transfer students throughout their transition to Western New England Univeristy. Peer Advisors undergo more than 150 hours of training in order to better support first-year and transfer students.
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
hamlethub.com

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 30 Years on Thursday, Guests Invited to Sign a Stud!

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited for the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans event which will take place this Thursday, September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the Western Connecticut area and will honor longtime Habitat supporter, John Patrick.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bank of America and HCC Foundation Empower and Connect Individuals to Manufacturing Careers

Bridgeport, CT -The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Bank of America awarded $15,000 to support their Advanced Manufacturing scholarship fund. The funding will directly support low-income students of color and women as they pursue their manufacturing career goals. Through valuable, skills-based training, Housatonic Community College’s (HCC) Advanced Manufacturing...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton resident Aki Lasher earns Trustees' Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University

Aki Lasher of Wilton was among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $11 million in merit scholarships. Lasher, a graduate of Wilton High School majoring in voice performance, earned a $19,000 Trustees' Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

The Sleeping Potato Eatery Opens at The SoNo Collection

Norwalk, CT: Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, welcomes The Sleeping Potato to its level 3 marketplace of eateries. Recruited through its parent company, Brookfield Properties, The SoNo Collection will introduce this restaurant franchise’s Norwalk location on Friday, September 23 at Noon. The SoNo Collection management team, along with the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Master Plan for Downtown Parking and Pedestrian Areas, Open House and Survey

Master Plan for Downtown Parking and Pedestrian Areas: Reconnecting the Riverfront - Open House Charrette on September 29 & Online Survey Now Available. First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker has announced that the recently awarded project to develop and design a master plan for key Downtown parking and pedestrian areas, called Reconnecting the Riverfront, is moving into its initial public engagement phase.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Vietnam Traveling Wall Comes To Putnam

The Putnam County Joint Veterans Council (PCJVC) and the Putnam County Veterans Service Agency is proud to announce that the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be in Putnam County this weekend. The Wall arrived on September 21st and will be set up today, September 22nd. For a pictorial of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy