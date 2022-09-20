Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is frustrated following the team’s 0-2 start, but he indicated that he has no plans of shaking up the coaching staff. After a humbling 41-7 defeat against the Bills on Monday night, there wasn’t a single aspect of the team that looked up to the challenge. After being asked whether changes to the coaching staff were on the horizon, particularly on the offense, Vrabel shot the idea down, via Ben Arthur of The Tennesseean.

