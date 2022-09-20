Read full article on original website
Related
Dane Jackson 'in good spirits' after scary injury
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he spoke with Dane Jackson this morning in the team’s training room and that the cornerback “is in good spirits.” Sal Capaccio has more:
Will Chargers' Justin Herbert play? Quarterback already proved he can throw with rib injury
While observers wonder if Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (rib cartilage injury) will be able to play against Jacksonville, he already threw last week with fresh injury.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel makes stance clear on Titans coaching staff moves after rocky start
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is frustrated following the team’s 0-2 start, but he indicated that he has no plans of shaking up the coaching staff. After a humbling 41-7 defeat against the Bills on Monday night, there wasn’t a single aspect of the team that looked up to the challenge. After being asked whether changes to the coaching staff were on the horizon, particularly on the offense, Vrabel shot the idea down, via Ben Arthur of The Tennesseean.
Comments / 0