ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Driver who hit, killed intoxicated Bluffton man lying in roadway won’t be charged, police say

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 2 days ago

No charges are expected against a driver who hit and killed a heavily intoxicated man after he was dropped off at a hotel out of jurisdiction by Bluffton Police officers.

Andrew LeMaster, 40, of Bluffton, the father of five boys, died from his injuries after being hit by a car March 21 on U.S. 278 and Okatie Center Boulevard South near Sun City Hilton Head.

Investigators concluded that LeMaster was lying in an eastbound lane of U.S. 278 when he was hit by a driver visiting from Pennsylvania, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

The driver of the car that killed LeMaster reached out to police the next day when he saw coverage of LeMaster’s death on the news. The driver told police it was dark when he saw something in the road that he thought “fell off of a truck.” He could not avoid it, but his car did not seem damaged, so he continued driving.

When investigators went to his home to check on the car, they found damage “consistent with striking a person lying in the roadway” on the front of the car.

The driver is not being named because he has not been charged.

Prior to the accident, Bluffton police officers were called to a home in Mill Creek at Cypress Ridge, the neighborhood where LeMaster’s girlfriend lives with their three children, about a disturbance. In a police report, officers noted they were called after LeMaster tried getting inside a neighbor’s house thinking it was his girlfriend’s home. The homes in that area, neighbors and police have previously said, “look very similar.”

Neighbors told police they worried whether LeMaster was “suffering from some mental issues or whether he was under the influence” and declined to press charges. A bottle of Fireball, a cinnamon-flavored brand of whiskey, was found near the door of the home LeMaster tried to enter, police said in the report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40q6cE_0i2quzKf00
Andrew LeMaster, 40, of Bluffton was killed in a hit-and-run crash on March 21, 2022 on U.S. 278 near the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel, where a Bluffton police officer dropped him off prior to his death. A family member of LeMaster alleges he was too intoxicated to be left alone at a hotel and says the Bluffton Police Department was negligent in his death. Submitted

Terry Finger, an attorney for the Town of Bluffton, told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette in March that LeMaster told officers he hadn’t been drinking.

“There was not enough evidence to charge LeMaster with Public Disorderly Conduct for being grossly intoxicated in public,” Finger said.

However, relatives said that according to a toxicology report, LeMaster’s blood alcohol content was .495 — six times over the legal limit of .08.

Without enough evidence to charge him at the scene, no relatives to reach and no outstanding warrants, LeMaster agreed when police suggested they take him to a hotel for the night, Finger said.

Officers took LeMaster to the Hampton Inn & Suites , a hotel outside of Bluffton’s jurisdiction. Once there, LeMaster could be seen on the hotel’s security cameras “staggering” while making a phone call in the parking lot and “having difficulty walking up the curb,” according to the Highway Patrol report. Still staggering, LeMaster walked away from the hotel.

‘This was unjust’

LeMaster’s aunt, Lora Knoppel, said her nephew was heavily intoxicated with no way to pay for a room, and that police must have “known that this was not OK.”

“We all know even if Andrew was drinking Fireball or whatever he was drinking, this wouldn’t have happened if he was at home ... instead of being transported away for no reason or cause,” Knoppel said.

Since her nephew’s death, she has tried getting answers from the department about courtesy rides and has had meetings with the department’s command staff. The department, she said, needs to be held accountable and her family is “owed an apology.”

“There was no negligence on the part of the officers,” Finger said. “That allegation made by a family member is denied.”

Knoppel has said the family is considering filing a lawsuit against the police department.

LeMaster’s death is the second instance of a pedestrian dying in the roadway shortly after an interaction with Bluffton Police.

In January 2021, Kenneth “Kenny” Green, 52, of Bluffton, died after getting hit while lying in the road on Buck Island Parkway. Green had a blood alcohol content of 0.221, according to previous reporting by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. Officers were called out to a Parker’s gas station after Green allegedly caused a disturbance while asking other customers to buy him beer. Officers drove him home, but he came back and later punched and wrestled a store clerk to the ground. Green was not charged in the incident and left, and then was hit on Buck Island Parkway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhYZ1_0i2quzKf00
Andrew LeMaster, 40, of Bluffton was killed in March in a hit-and-run after being dropped off at a hotel by Bluffton Police Officers. In July, what would have been his 41st birthday, family and friends gathered near the spot where he was killed to put up a memorial in his honor. His family, including his aunt, Lora Knoppel, wants answers and alleges the department was negligent in his death. Sofia Sanchez

Knoppel said she wants to see a policy change to the department’s courtesy rides policy.

On July 25, what would have been LeMaster’s 41st birthday, dozens of friends and family members gathered at Knoppel’s home to share food and memories. Afterward, his closest friends, family and the mother of his children, Nicole Remko, gathered at the spot where he died to put up a cross with his name on it.

“This is very healing for all of us, it’s the first time I’ve gotten to even grieve,” Knoppel said at the installation of the cross. “This is actually the first time I’ve gotten to visualize it, see it, know it.”

Her nephew was someone who loved the outdoors, who would’ve wanted to barbecue on the boat for his birthday. He had a lucky baseball cap that “he would rather die than go anywhere without,” Knoppel said. At his funeral, LeMaster had to wear a different cap because police were still collecting forensic evidence.

“We will remember him as long as I have breath,” Knoppel said. “I will always want answers ... this was unjust, uncalled for and certainly preventable.”

Comments / 13

Gettys63
2d ago

no matter what if you hit something with your car, pull over and check and see what you were hitting and call police instead of wait next day.

Reply
4
Lucia Bastone Calandriello
2d ago

family trying to cash in . what a pathetic disgrace. police have serious crimes to worry about. not babysitting every drunkard

Reply
5
Sarah Brodeen
2d ago

So you've never been drunk? Why did they drop him off outside their jurisdiction? Should have brought him home. He had children, have some compassion. The Beaufort Sherriff's Department isnt That Busy with violent crime that they couldn't have done right by this man who was clearly in need of help...

Reply(6)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walterborolive.com

Colleton homeowner shoots, kills one of two armed intruders

A Colleton County homeowner who shot and killed an intruder last week is not facing any criminal charges for the incident. This criminal investigation is still underway, and local authorities say it is not likely that the victim/homeowner will be charged. The victim/homeowner’s identity has not been released. On...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Police, family plea for information regarding missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now.  He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Bluffton, SC
Accidents
City
Bluffton, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Bluffton, SC
Crime & Safety
walterborolive.com

Two charged in daylight shoot-out at local gas station

Two Colleton County men who opened fire at a local gas station and critically injured a man are in custody and are expected to face more charges. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 16th, at the Northside Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store on Sidneys Road, near Walterboro. The suspects...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Inn Suites#Traffic Accident#Bluffton Police
live5news.com

Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTW News13

Deputies seize $500K in drugs, arrest 2 in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County, South Carolina.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
4K+
Followers
118
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy