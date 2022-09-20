Read full article on original website
When school feels 'like prison' test scores, college attendance drop
Students at high schools with prominent security measures have lower math scores, are less likely to attend college and are suspended more compared to students in schools with less surveillance, finds a new Johns Hopkins University study. The drop in average test scores and college enrollment persists even for students...
