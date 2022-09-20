ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Robinson Grand’s Jason Young

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Young from the Robinson Grand joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about an upcoming improv comedy act that takes place tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets for The Second City - “Out of the House Party.”. You can watch...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Stonerise Kingwood holds its own little Buckwheat Festival Parade

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The residents at Stonerise Kingwood, a nursing facility for both short-term and long-term care, got a taste of the Buckwheat Festival a bit early. Members of the community came together for a small parade outside the facility. CEO of Stonerise Kingwood, Terri Rodeheaver, said this was...
KINGWOOD, WV
deepcreektimes.com

55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival King & Queen Announced

The 2022 Autumn Glory Royalty has been selected for the 55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival. This year’s King is Landon Grady, and the Queen is Natalie Warne. Mountain State Brewing Company is the title sponsor of the 55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival. Mountain State Brewing Company is the title sponsor of the 55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Buckwheat Festival’s King and Queen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Queen Ceres LXXX Taylor Holt and King Buckwheat LXXX Jimmy Peaslee joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about how they became royalty for the festival and the WVU Marching Band performing at the festival. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Deer archery, crossbow seasons begins this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.
WBOY 12 News

Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Frederick J. Stout

Frederick J. Stout, 89, of Stonewood, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born in Stonewood on October 26, 1932, a son of the late Fred and Leila Moodispaugh Stout. Surviving are one daughter, Marsha Huet and her husband Donald “Donnie” of Clarksburg; two grandsons, Justin Fraser and his wife Kelly and Alexander Fraser; and one great granddaughter, Elsie Fraser. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Anabelle Posey and one brother, Richard “Buckshot” Stout. Mr. Stout was a 1950 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, United States Army Veteran and retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass. While working at PPG, he also started Stout Construction Company which he owned for many years. Fred’s passion was riding motorcycles. He was a member od Roy E. Parrish Post No. 13 American Legion, Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW, and Clarksburg Aerie No. Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was also a former member of the Stonewood City Council and the Shriners. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm in the West Virginia National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
STONEWOOD, WV
pbfingers.com

Our Visit to Mercer County, West Virginia

Over Labor Day weekend we took our boys on a family getaway to Mercer County, West Virginia and had a blast! Today’s blog post includes a recap of our trip from where we stayed and what we ate to what we did during our 2.5 days in West Virginia. We owe a big thank you to West Virginia Department of Tourism and Visit Mercer County for sponsoring this trip and blog post!
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State announces 2022 Homecoming Court candidates

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has announced the 2022 Homecoming Court candidates, with a total of 10 students on the ballot for Homecoming Royalty. “This is an exceptional group of students,” said Fairmont State University Assistant Director of Student Life, Justin Rader. “These student leaders are fantastic representatives of Fairmont State University, and we are so excited to have them on this year’s court. We’re looking forward to celebrating each of them during our Homecoming events.”
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Glenville State holds grand opening to showcase renovated dining areas

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two grand opening events were held at Glenville State University this week to celebrate the completion of months of renovations to the campus’s dining facilities. Throughout the summer, the cafeteria and snack bar areas inside the Mollohan Campus Community Center underwent a $1.5 million transformation.
GLENVILLE, WV
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 18, 1947: Historian and journalist Minnie Kendall Lowther died. Born in Ritchie County, she was one of the first West Virginia women to become a newspaper editor.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Edwin R. Marple, Jr.

Edwin R. Marple, Jr., 91, of Indian Run, Salem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Hettie, Braxton County, on December 24, 1930, a son of the late Edwin Ross Marple Sr. & Delphia Ola (Lewis) Marple. On December 4, 1954, he married Roberta Mae (Grant) Marple, who preceded him in death on July 26, 2017, after 62 years of marriage. He is survived by two children, Susan Jane Marple of Sistersville; and James Edwin Marple and his fiancé Anna of Salem; five grandchildren, Joshua Joe Dotson, Fairmont; Jessica Sue Dotson of Pennsboro; McKenzie Morgan, Salem; James R. Marple, Salem; and Kelsie Rohrbough and her husband Elbert of Charleroi, PA; and two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Everly Rohrbough. A brother, Oran Lane Marple and his wife Sharon, of Wolf Summit; his sister, Janice Carne of Martinsburg; a sister-in-law Christine Marple of Cleveland, OH; his nephews, Oran Marple, Paul Marple, James Marple, Brian Marple; his nieces Kim Tenda and Michelle ; and a great-niece Emily Marple and great-nephew Trey Marple. He was also preceded in death by his brother Eldon Marple; and Dale Marple and his wife Rose. Edwin graduated from Bristol High School in 1947 and also attended Coplin United Methodist Church. He served in the US Marines during the Korean War, and he retired as a Quality Control Foreman from Ford Motor Company in 1978. He enjoyed the outdoors, including deer hunting, farming, attending turkey shoots, spending time with family and eating good food. Edwin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 6 p.m. on Friday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, with Pastor John Freeman presiding. Interment will follow in Coplin Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
SALEM, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Tucker County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from the Tucker County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about adopting and fostering animals. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

Fall is right around the corner, and there is plenty to do in Morgantown. This weekend, celebrate the state's largest edible native fruit, take time to flow at the West Virginia Botanic Garden or rock out at the Ruby Amphitheater. 1. The 2022 WV Pawpaw Festival. Celebrate Appalachian autumn fruit...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Joseph Williams' 2nd Daybreak Forecast | September 22, 2022

WDTV 5 News West Virginia Midday airs from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. WDTV Daybreak airs from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Joseph Williams' Daybreak Early Forecast | September 22, 2022. Updated: 14 hours ago. Daybreak Early edition airs from 5 a.m.-6 a.m. Joseph Williams' Daybreak Early Forecast | September...
