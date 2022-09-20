ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira man arrested for welfare fraud

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMoHw_0i2quBdh00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested for collecting over $1,300 in public assistance that he was not eligible to receive, according to the Elmira Police Department.

David Lyons, 29, was arrested on September 15, 2022, after an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and the Elmira Police Department.

Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges

According to EPD, Lyons fraudulently completed two applications for public assistance with the Chemung County Department of Social Services, and he had been receiving assistance while gainfully employed and receiving income.

As a result, EPD said that Lyons received $1,380 in Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program (SNAP) benefits that he was not eligible to receive.

He was charged with one count of Welfare Fraud in the 4th Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the 4th, and two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, all Class E Felonies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

John Collins
2d ago

DSS can barely keep track of there toilet paper. every year or two they insist my kids getting $10 a month 🤦🏼‍♂️thus forcing us to jump threw hoops to prove them wrong.

Reply
4
Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Convict Headed Back to Prison for Violent Felony

The Broome County District Attorney says a continued crackdown on illegal weapons in the region is sending another repeat offender back to prison. According to a news release from D.A. Michael Korchak’s office that was sent to local media late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 21, 32-year-old Tavon Bynum Senior of Binghamton had entered a plea of guilty in Broome County Court to the violent felony of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brittany Hunt

Brittany Hunt is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt has violated her probation. Hunt was convicted of attempting to get contraband into prison. Hunt is 32 years old. Hunt has blonde hair and Hazel eyes. Hunt is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. The last...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Corning man indicted on rape and murder of neighbor

CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Corning man has been indicted for the rape and murder of his neighbor. WENY-TV reports 29-year-old Brett Heffner was indicted by the Steuben County grand jury on charges of first and second degree murder, rape, and burglary. Prosecutors say Heffner killed Keli Collins in her apartment August 5th.
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Chemung, NY
Chemung County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
WETM 18 News

NYSP Ithaca looking to ID laptop thief

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police at Ithaca are asking the public for assistance in finding a man accused of stealing a laptop. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:44 p.m., the man pictured is accused of stealing a laptop from the Best Buy store located in the Village of Lansing, according to […]
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welfare Fraud#Nutrition#Epd#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 12 to 18

During the week of Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, the Owego Police Department had 106 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 13 traffic tickets. Amanda L. Hazard of Nichols was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. She was turned...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning man sentenced after 2019 meth lab fire

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the brothers involved in a meth lab fire that led to the death of their grandmother has been sentenced in Steuben County Court. Jarrett Gause, 36, was sentenced to incarceration for 364 days in the Steuben County Jail after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Gause pleaded guilty […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Two arrested for possessing meth while driving with children

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a traffic stop found them in possession of meth while driving with two children. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 9 around 6:40 p.m. troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations. Troopers say the occupants of the car, Carrie Phetmoungkhoune, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Man arrested on assault charges in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested In Elmira; Warrant Leads to Meth Lab Discovery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira Police arrested a man after a warrant for his arrest uncovered a meth lab in his home. On Sunday, police went to the home of 39 year old Stuart Spicer to arrest him on an active warrant. Inside the home, officers found a semi-automatic rifle. Spicer is a convicted felon, and can't own a firearm.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two indicted for burglaries in Chemung County

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been indicted on burglary charges after they allegedly stole several guns from homes in the Town of Veteran, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa today, September […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man convicted of rape, parole violation returned to Elmira jail

Convicted rapist Christopher Block is back in prison once again at Elmira Correctional Facility. While out on parole in 2019, Block led authorities in Skaneateles on a manhunt after he cut his ankle monitor. He was found a day later at the Skaneateles Country Club and taken back into custody.
ELMIRA, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning man indicted for Rape, Murder of woman in her apartment

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Brett Heffner, the Corning man accused of murdering his neighbor on August 5th, has been indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury. The Steuben County Grand Jury handed up the indictment today, September 20, 2022. The indictment charges Brett Heffner, 29, with several felonies stemming from the August 5, 2022 strangulation […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy