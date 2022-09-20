Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
WEAR
Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo set to go to trial in mid October
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Cassie Carli is set to go to trial in mid October. Marcus Spanevelo appeared in Santa Rosa County video court Thursday, where a judge said Spanevelo's case will go to trial the week of Oct. 10 following his final plea date on Oct. 7.
WEAR
Man dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola Thursday night. Escambia County PIO Andie Gibson says the drowning took place near the facility on the 1700 block of North L Street at around 7:04 p.m. Three Pensacola Police officers attempted to rescue the man...
WEAR
Lanes blocked on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County following crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash has led to a partial road blockage in Santa Rosa County Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 11:30 a.m. an accident took place on U.S. Highway 90 near Santa Rosa Drive in Milton. Traffic is reportedly moving slow in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue frees woman trapped under car in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was trapped under a car in Cantonment Thursday afternoon. The fire department got to her house on Chemstrand Road around 1 p.m. Rescue crew says the woman was working on the car when the jack gave way, trapping her underneath. Escambia Fire Rescue freed...
WEAR
Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola woman is in critical condition after being hit while riding a bicycle. The crash happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. on W Fairfield Drive near Bruce Street. FHP states the woman was riding her bicycle in the bicycle lane when a Chevrolet Equinox entered...
WEAR
Records reveal new details on Escambia County deputy who resigned after in-custody death
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Public records reveal an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy involved in May’s in-custody death wanted documents to say he “resigned in good standing.”. Sheriff Chip Simmons says the deputy was one of three deputies put on administrative leave that day. WEAR News originally reported...
WEAR
A look at Florida policy as Escambia County teacher calls for book bans
An Escambia County teacher is calling for a ban on books statewide. WEAR News obtained a list of the books. We find the facts on Florida's policy in this ongoing debate, and how it's been carried out at home. Tune into WEAR News on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for Tanner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Escambia County helps blind woman with crosswalk safety concerns
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The CDC estimates about 12 million people over the age of 40 have some sort of vision impairment. One million of those are legally blind. Simple tasks such as opening a door, turning on the lights, sometimes difficult things to accomplish for those who can’t see.
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee throws out first pitch at Blue Wahoos playoff game
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee whose actions stopped a woman from getting carjacked last week threw out the first pitch during Thursday's Pensacola Blue Wahoos playoff game. Mykel Gordon was honored for his actions last week by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. This week, the Wahoos...
WEAR
Escambia County unveils new way for residents to report concerns with contractors
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County citizens with issues with their contractors now have a way to report them to the county. Citizens in the county may now dial (850)595-3550 and select Option 6 to connect with a Building Services staff member and report their issue. Many from across the...
WEAR
Complaints continue to pile up against Pensacola contractors Matt Banks, Jesse LaCoste
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The complaints against two Pensacola contractors continue to pile up. Tuesday, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board heard from more concerned citizens, all with stories of work they paid for that was never completed. Nine more complaints were made against Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, and another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Pensacola State College holds ribbon-cutting for $7.8M truck driver training facility
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola State College showed off their brand new $7.8 million truck driver training facility Tuesday. The college and local officials held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate. The facility is located at the Santa Rosa Industrial Park on Jeff Ates Road in East Milton. It features classrooms, a simulation...
WEAR
Larry Downs Jr. voted off Escambia County Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Commissioners have started making changes to the Contractor Competency Board by removing one of its members. Board members promised more oversite after learning that some of the cases involving contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse Lacoste have spanned well over a year. On Thursday, board...
WEAR
Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
WEAR
New opioid recovery program set to begin in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Local and state leaders came together to address the growing opioid crisis Wednesday. It comes as seven counties -- including Escambia -- are set to roll out a new pilot program to help people recover from addiction. The program is called "Coordinated Opioid Recovery", or CORE.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County commissioners vote to expand Adams Sanitation's services
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners granted Adams Sanitation a permit for solid waste collection in the southern portions of the county after a 3-2 vote Thursday afternoon. Santa Rosa County commissioners Dave Piech, James Calkins, and Sam Parker voted in favor of allowing...
WEAR
Florida SBDC at UWF hosting business starting workshop
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A workshop is being held for those in Pensacola looking to start up a new business. The Florida SBDC at UWF is hosting their "Starting a Business" workshop on Sept. 28. In the workshop, people will be able to gather and discuss the fundamentals of launching new...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Commissioners unanimously deny Jubilee's Community Development District
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major blow to the Jubilee Project in Santa Rosa County. Commissioners decided unanimously Thursday to deny Jubilee’s Community Development District. Santa Rosa County sent WEAR News some information about the Community Development District. The information explained it's a self governing district which would’ve...
WEAR
UPDATE: Discussion to terminate Escambia County Superintendent's contract dismissed
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County School Board meeting to discuss the contract termination of Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith has been pulled from Tuesday's agenda. The school board voted 3-2 to dismiss discussion of the superintendent's termination during Tuesday's meeting. There is currently no information on if or when...
Comments / 0