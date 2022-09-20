ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WEAR

Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola Thursday night. Escambia County PIO Andie Gibson says the drowning took place near the facility on the 1700 block of North L Street at around 7:04 p.m. Three Pensacola Police officers attempted to rescue the man...
PENSACOLA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Larry Downs Jr. voted off Escambia County Contractor Competency Board

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Commissioners have started making changes to the Contractor Competency Board by removing one of its members. Board members promised more oversite after learning that some of the cases involving contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse Lacoste have spanned well over a year. On Thursday, board...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

New opioid recovery program set to begin in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Local and state leaders came together to address the growing opioid crisis Wednesday. It comes as seven counties -- including Escambia -- are set to roll out a new pilot program to help people recover from addiction. The program is called "Coordinated Opioid Recovery", or CORE.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Florida SBDC at UWF hosting business starting workshop

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A workshop is being held for those in Pensacola looking to start up a new business. The Florida SBDC at UWF is hosting their "Starting a Business" workshop on Sept. 28. In the workshop, people will be able to gather and discuss the fundamentals of launching new...
PENSACOLA, FL

