Virginia State

thecentersquare.com

Early budget draft gives $135M in federal money to Virginia

(The Center Square) – The most recent draft of the federal budget bill would give Virginia nearly $135 million in federal funding, according to the proposal released by the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m proud to have worked to secure these investments for communities all throughout Virginia,” Sen. Mark Warner...
