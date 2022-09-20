Read full article on original website
Related
Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from U.S. unemployment insurance program in COVID
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from the United States' unemployment insurance program during the COVID-19 pandemic by applying tactics like using Social Security numbers of deceased individuals, a federal watchdog said on Thursday.
A Virginia man thought he won $600 on a scratch-off. When he went to cash it in officials told him it was actually $1 million.
Jose Flores Velasquez purchased the scratch ticket during a grocery store run after worker, per VA lottery officials.
CNET
See If You Qualify for Money from Capital One's $190 Million Cyberattack Settlement
Time is running out to file a claim in a $190 million settlement resolving a class action suit against Capital One stemming from a huge data breach in March 2019 that exposed more than 100 million customers' personal data. Plaintiffs in a complaint filed in US District Court for the...
This is the best oops ever! Virginia man's $600 lottery win turned out to be $1 million.
Well that was a pleasant surprise!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feds say $45.6 billion in pandemic unemployment aid was likely stolen
An estimated $45.6 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits was likely stolen by fraudsters who used the Social Security numbers of dead people and prisoners to claim the aid, a government watchdog said Wednesday in a report. The report, issued by the Labor Department's inspector general, said the loss total was...
Hazing victim's family to receive nearly $1 million in settlement from Virginia university
The agreement with the family of Adam Oakes also requires Virginia Commonwealth University to make additional changes to fraternity and sorority life.
thecentersquare.com
Early budget draft gives $135M in federal money to Virginia
(The Center Square) – The most recent draft of the federal budget bill would give Virginia nearly $135 million in federal funding, according to the proposal released by the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m proud to have worked to secure these investments for communities all throughout Virginia,” Sen. Mark Warner...
abovethelaw.com
Department Of Justice Seeks ~$7 Million In Back Taxes From Biglaw Partner And Family Member
The case was filed in the federal district court for the District of Columbia on Thursday. All told, the government is seeking $6.98 million in taxes, which they alleged includes unpaid taxes dating back to 2001. As detailed in the complaint:. According to the complaint, “Despite notice and demand for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Fairfax Co. schools, Virginia education officials hit with class action suit over disability hearings
Fairfax County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Education have been hit with a federal class-action lawsuit claiming families of disabled children who challenge schools’ decisions about specialized education plans don’t get a fair shake. The lawsuit, filed by Trevor and Vivian Chaplick, the parents of a...
Comments / 0