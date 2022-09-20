Andor will give us a fresh helping of Star Wars when the first three episodes land on Disney Plus on Wednesday, but you might be wondering when Mando and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) will return for more adventures. The Mandalorian season 3 will kick off in 2023, and the first trailer hints at where the shiny dad/green son duo's story will go after their show-stealing appearance in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO