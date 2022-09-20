ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

CNET

'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Trailer, Release Date and What We Know About Baby Yoda's Future

Andor will give us a fresh helping of Star Wars when the first three episodes land on Disney Plus on Wednesday, but you might be wondering when Mando and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) will return for more adventures. The Mandalorian season 3 will kick off in 2023, and the first trailer hints at where the shiny dad/green son duo's story will go after their show-stealing appearance in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette

Tino Franco‘s dad Joe Franco has opinions, and he’s not shy about sharing them. As viewers of The Bachelorette know, co-star Rachel Recchia recently visited some of her suitors’ hometowns and met their families. When Rachel met Tino‘s family for the first time, she didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes from his parents — especially Joe — […] The post Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

Good News: Little girl weeps holding new puppy

An animal-loving family seems to have a calling towards furry friends. And for three-year-old daughter Haidyn, that calling came early. Haidyn’s mom, Erin Howe, is a vet tech and has always cared for creatures. She and her daughter seem to share the same heart for animals. The family has two older pups already, but they decided it was time for Haidyn to have one that felt like “her dog.”
PETS
Field & Stream

Australian Fisherman Catches Mystery Deep-Sea Shark with Bulging Eyes

Australian angler Trapman Bermagui recently caught one heck of a shark. On September 12, Bermagui , an angler based out of Sydney, posted a photo of his unusual catch on Facebook—and the photo has since gone viral, largely because of how strange the shark looks. It has bulging blue-green eyes, a creepy grin with a human-like set of teeth, and a distinctive red hue on its body. “[This is] the face of a deep sea rough skin shark,” he wrote. “[It was pulled up] all the way from 650 meters deep.”
ANIMALS
The Verge

Netflix’s new Sonic show will be released this winter

At first glance, the new trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the show itself; we can see that Sonic will be fighting Shadow, one of his many rivals, as well as the villainous Eggman. (Big the Cat also makes another appearance.) But text in Tuesday’s trailer mysteriously teases that...
COMICS
The Verge

Amazon’s annual product launch marathon is happening September 28th

Amazon is holding an event next week to announce new devices, features, and services. The fully virtual event will kick off at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on September 28th and is expected to include the usual deluge of Amazon devices announcements just in time for fall. Amazon confirmed the event in an email invitation to The Verge today.
BUSINESS

