MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Relieved To Discover Mysterious Creature Is Not Humanity’s Earliest Ancestor
The “curious” creature with no anus was demonstrated to not be related to humans. An international study team has found that a mysterious microscopic creature assumed to be the ancestor of humans actually belongs to a different family tree. The Saccorhytus is a spikey, wrinkly sack with a...
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
Scientists Created 'Living' Synthetic Cells by Harvesting Bacteria For Parts
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have taken a major step forward in synthetic biology by designing a system that performs several key functions of a living cell, including generating energy and expressing genes. Their artificially constructed cell even transformed from a sphere shape to a more natural amoeba-like shape over the first 48 hours of 'life', indicating that the proto-cytoskeletal filaments were working (or, as the researchers put it, were "structurally dynamic over extended time scales"). Building something that comes close to what we might think of as alive is no walk in the park, not least thanks...
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
Oldest clinical case of genetic condition that leaves men with smaller testes has been uncovered in the skeletal remains of a man who died 1,000 years ago in Portugal
The oldest clinical case of a super rare genetic disease that adversely affects testicular growth has been uncovered in the remains of a man who died 1,000 years ago in Portugal. Known as Klinefelter syndrome, this condition gives men an extra X chromosome that greatly impacts motor skills like standing...
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
studyfinds.org
Pelvis power: Scientists reveal why this remarkable bone structure unique to humans is so important
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — It seems like a no-brainer to point to superior intellect and bigger brains of humans if asked what separates people from animals. An equally correct answer, however, would be the human pelvis. Scientists say it’s our unique pelvis that allows humans to walk upright on two legs, while also making it possible for mothers to give birth to babies with large heads (housing those big brains).
MedicalXpress
Some viruses that cause cancer suppress the immune system with help from common bacteria
Gut bacteria have a profound impact on health by aiding digestion, providing nutrients and metabolites, and working with the immune system to fend off pathogens. Some gut bacteria, however, have been implicated in progression of cancers of the gut and associated organs. A new study by researchers from the University...
Phys.org
Chemical cocktail in skin summons disease-spreading mosquitoes
Mosquitoes that spread Zika, dengue and yellow fever are guided toward their victims by a scent from human skin. The exact composition of that scent has not been identified until now. A UC Riverside-led team discovered that the combination of carbon dioxide plus two chemicals, 2-ketoglutaric and lactic acids, elicits...
Phys.org
Researchers use rare-earth metals in alloy powders to produce green, eye-catching sparklers
Sparklers can be a lot of fun—glimmering, fizzing and spitting out arcs of light from handheld sticks or tubes on the ground. But the metals that they're usually made with limit what the sparks can look like. Now, researchers in ACS Omega report that rare-earth metals in alloy powders can produce flashes that shift from golden to green and continuously branch.
Phys.org
'If only they made better life choices.' How simplistic explanations of poverty and food insecurity miss the mark
The way we perceive poverty, hunger and household food insecurity is shaped by media, government policy, public relations, advertising and personal experience. But one persistent strand is the notion that poverty and food insecurity are the result of poor personal choices and priorities. Over time, this view can come to...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Medical Cannabis May Have Far-Reaching Benefits for Neurological Disorders
Research suggests cannabis can improve quality of life for patients who suffer from pain and neurological disorders. Medical cannabis may improve the symptoms of neurological disorders and pain-related ailments, according to research published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. In the large, online study conducted by Realm of Caring and researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, medical cannabis was found to improve quality of life in patients who did not find relief using traditional treatment.1.
Crystal-stuffed dinosaur eggs the size of cannonballs discovered in China
Two cannonball-size dinosaur eggs filled with crystals have been discovered by paleontologists in China. The fossilized, spherical eggs belong to a previously unknown dinosaur species and were found packed with calcite crystals. They were unearthed in the Qianshan Basin in East China's Anhui province. Three eggs were dug up from...
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered protein connected to Alzheimer's disease risk
A mutation in a newly discovered small protein is connected to a significant increase in the risk for Alzheimer's disease, expanding the known gene targets for the disease and presenting a new potential avenue for treatment, according to a new USC study. The protein, called SHMOOSE, is a tiny "microprotein"...
Phys.org
Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people
While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Phys.org
Multifunctional porous conductive membranes help microbes eat their way to a faster carbon dioxide conversion
Microporous conductive membranes developed at KAUST are expected to help shape the future of microbial electrosynthesis for CO2 conversion technologies. The membranes simultaneously stimulate the growth of CO2-eating microbes and aid separation of the biochemical products. Microbial electrosynthesis is a promising strategy to reduce the human carbon footprint. It uses...
Phys.org
Chinese fossil eggs show dinosaur decline before extinction
Nearly 66 million years ago, a large asteroid hit Earth and contributed to the global extinction of dinosaurs, leaving birds as their only living descendants. Scientists know that a wide variety of dinosaurs lived around the world at the end of the Cretaceous period just before their extinction. However, scientists have debated whether dinosaurs were at their zenith or already in decline prior to their demise. In other words, did dinosaurs go out with a bang or a whimper?
