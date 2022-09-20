Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Tom Brady makes another denial about infamous quarterback quote
Tom Brady has issued another denial regarding his infamous quote. During an appearance last year on LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop,” Brady shared what his reaction was to another NFL team choosing to stick with their quarterback rather than sign him. “One of the teams, they...
LeSean McCoy has spoken: 'It's over for Bill Belichick'
Former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy made a declaration in the past week. He thinks the same thing many in western New York probably do. McCoy appeared as an analyst on the FOX Sports show SPEAK. The Week 1 matchup between Buffalo’s AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, came up.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Cole Beasley campaigned Tom Brady for a chance to join the Bucs
Cole Beasley has remained a free agent since the Bills cut him in March. Six months later, the receiver finally has a job. The Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad this week, but it didn’t come until Beasley expressed interest in playing with Tom Brady. Beasley didn’t have...
Boston Celtics officially suspend Ime Udoka for 2022-23, won’t commit to head coach moving forward
It’s now official. The Boston Celtics have announced that head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23
Julian Edelman 'didn't get a call' to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley
The phone did not ring for Julian Edelman. Earlier this offseason, the ex-receiver hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement to either rejoin the Patriots or possibly even be the latest New England legend to take his talents down to Tampa to join Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards as the 2022 campaign rolls around, despite the Bucs currently being in the market for some help at receiver.
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
