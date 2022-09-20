ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
NBC Sports

Cole Beasley campaigned Tom Brady for a chance to join the Bucs

Cole Beasley has remained a free agent since the Bills cut him in March. Six months later, the receiver finally has a job. The Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad this week, but it didn’t come until Beasley expressed interest in playing with Tom Brady. Beasley didn’t have...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Julian Edelman 'didn't get a call' to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley

The phone did not ring for Julian Edelman. Earlier this offseason, the ex-receiver hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement to either rejoin the Patriots or possibly even be the latest New England legend to take his talents down to Tampa to join Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards as the 2022 campaign rolls around, despite the Bucs currently being in the market for some help at receiver.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy