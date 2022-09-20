Hoboken and Jersey City are no strangers to delicious bakeries — and now, yet another popular NYC bakery will be joining the Jersey City food scene. Bourke Street Bakery, an Australian-style eatery, will have a new storefront location in the Powerhouse Arts District at 180 Morgan Street. The shop serves award-winning pies, seasonal + breakfast sandwiches, a host of different pastries, and even freshly-made challah. This will be the store’s first New Jersey location, and while there isn’t an exact opening date just yet, the team is hoping to open up sometime this year. Read on for what we know about this new JC bakery.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO