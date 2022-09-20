ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Leads East Coast Downtowns for Multifamily Construction

For real estate investors and many city officials, the explosion of new multifamily buildings Downtown has been a welcome development. For others, concerned about gentrification, rising rents and quality of life issues, not so much. According to a new study by StorageCafe.com, between 2013 and 2022, Jersey City saw more...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Chalkbeat

Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff

When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds.     His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Hoboken, NJ
Business
New York City, NY
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
insidernj.com

Baraka Appoints Crystal Rosa as Newark Communications Director

Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced today that Crystal Rosa has been appointed Communications Director. for the City of Newark. Ms. Rosa has been serving as the City’s Press Secretary for the past four years and will continue to do so. “Ms. Rosa has been an outstanding spokesperson for the...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Chin
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office and Top Associate Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in August

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Bayonne office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in August. The Bayonne office, which is managed by Jacqueline Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
BAYONNE, NJ
insidernj.com

Guy Kicks off His Hudson County Executive Candidacy

Craig Guy officially kicked off his campaign for Hudson County Executive last night at a packed fundraising event attended by Governor Phil Murphy, numerous Hudson Democratic leaders and approximately 1,000 supporters. Held at the Liberty House restaurant in Jersey City, the event was a significant show of support for Guy’s campaign to succeed his friend and mentor Tom DeGise, who also provided his full endorsement and support. Other speakers at the event included North Bergen Mayor and State Senator Nick Sacco, Union City Mayor and State Senator Brian Stack, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Hudson County Democratic Chairman Anthony Vainieri and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Gov. Murphy visits Lotto.com in Jersey City as digital platform expands

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy visited Lotto.com’s headquarters in Jersey City recently for a private tour of the company’s operations and to address Lotto.com’s employees. The tech company developed the first digital platform for ordering lottery tickets on any device, with no app download or deposit required. Lotto.com continues to add high-tech jobs in New Jersey and provides an easy way for New Jersey residents to order lottery tickets from anywhere in the state at any time.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Hba#The Hba Board Of Trustees
TravelNoire

Lionsgate $125 Million Film Studio Coming To Newark

Lionsgate is building a $125 million dollar film studio in Newark, NJ. A studio management firm by the name of Great Point Studios and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center are collaborating on a TV and film studio, Lionsgate Studio. The development will reside on the 12 acres of the...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
hobokengirl.com

Bourke Street Bakery to Open in Jersey City

Hoboken and Jersey City are no strangers to delicious bakeries — and now, yet another popular NYC bakery will be joining the Jersey City food scene. Bourke Street Bakery, an Australian-style eatery, will have a new storefront location in the Powerhouse Arts District at 180 Morgan Street. The shop serves award-winning pies, seasonal + breakfast sandwiches, a host of different pastries, and even freshly-made challah. This will be the store’s first New Jersey location, and while there isn’t an exact opening date just yet, the team is hoping to open up sometime this year. Read on for what we know about this new JC bakery.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken Planning Board goes past 1 a.m. during fourth Story Dispensary hearing

The Hoboken Planning Board had an over six-hour session for their fourth Story Dispensary hearing where opponents again took the time to question professionals. The third and most recent hearing was in June, shortly after the application was approved by the Hoboken Cannabis Review Board in May. Story Planner John...
HOBOKEN, NJ
jcitytimes.com

As Mayor Misleads on Crime, Jersey Journal Plays it Safe

At an August 18 “town hall” meeting with Mayor Fulop and local officials, a member of the public complained about a drive-by shooting that put two bullets through the front of a taco truck, luckily missing the owner and the two children who were inside with him. Not...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Fifth annual Bayonne Irish Festival set for October 1

The Bayonne Irish Festival will return on Saturday, October 1 at 12 p.m. The festival will take place on the lower level of 16th Street Park. Admissions are free for the fifth iteration of the annual Irish Festival. The Irish Festival will feature entertainment by The Bantry Boys, A Band...
BAYONNE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy