jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Leads East Coast Downtowns for Multifamily Construction
For real estate investors and many city officials, the explosion of new multifamily buildings Downtown has been a welcome development. For others, concerned about gentrification, rising rents and quality of life issues, not so much. According to a new study by StorageCafe.com, between 2013 and 2022, Jersey City saw more...
Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff
When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds. His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board approves downtown skyscrapers at 50 & 55 Hudson St.
The Jersey City Planning Board approved 42-story and a 58-story buildings at 50 and 55 Hudson St., respectively, as part of the Colgate Redevelopment Plan downtown in the fact of public opposition. The complex being constructed by Tishman Speyer at 50 and 55 Hudson Street would consist of two skyscrapers.
roi-nj.com
$4M gift from ZT Systems brings Englewood Health Outpatient Center to 2 Journal Square
Thanks to a $4 million gift from ZT Systems, the largest corporate pledge in Englewood Health’s history, a celebration was held Wednesday for the opening of the Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center at 2 Journal Square at Jersey City. Physicians, local leaders and members of the community gathered...
Hudson County Justice Complex reaches another key milestone
Progress continues to be made as construction of Hudson County’s new Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex proceeds in Jersey City, directly across Newark Avenue from the historic William J. Brennan Courthouse and in the midst of the many development projects transforming the skyline around Journal Square. Early summer 2022...
insidernj.com
Baraka Appoints Crystal Rosa as Newark Communications Director
Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced today that Crystal Rosa has been appointed Communications Director. for the City of Newark. Ms. Rosa has been serving as the City’s Press Secretary for the past four years and will continue to do so. “Ms. Rosa has been an outstanding spokesperson for the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken council narrowly OKs Blue Violets dispensary resolution in midst of opposition
The Hoboken City Council narrowly approved a resolution supporting the Blue Violets cannabis dispensary in the midst of opposition from the public and some tense exchanges between electeds. Blue Violets was approved by the Hoboken Planning Board one week ago despite about a dozen people speaking out against the project.
West New York mayor says town is addressing increasing homelessness
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez has acknowledged that his town is facing an increase in the homeless population and working to help those affected. Rodriguez addressed the issue at a September meeting of the Board of Commissioners after concerns were raised by resident and recent unsuccessful Board of Education candidate Vipul Parekh.
Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office and Top Associate Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in August
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Bayonne office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in August. The Bayonne office, which is managed by Jacqueline Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
insidernj.com
Guy Kicks off His Hudson County Executive Candidacy
Craig Guy officially kicked off his campaign for Hudson County Executive last night at a packed fundraising event attended by Governor Phil Murphy, numerous Hudson Democratic leaders and approximately 1,000 supporters. Held at the Liberty House restaurant in Jersey City, the event was a significant show of support for Guy’s campaign to succeed his friend and mentor Tom DeGise, who also provided his full endorsement and support. Other speakers at the event included North Bergen Mayor and State Senator Nick Sacco, Union City Mayor and State Senator Brian Stack, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Hudson County Democratic Chairman Anthony Vainieri and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.
roi-nj.com
Gov. Murphy visits Lotto.com in Jersey City as digital platform expands
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy visited Lotto.com’s headquarters in Jersey City recently for a private tour of the company’s operations and to address Lotto.com’s employees. The tech company developed the first digital platform for ordering lottery tickets on any device, with no app download or deposit required. Lotto.com continues to add high-tech jobs in New Jersey and provides an easy way for New Jersey residents to order lottery tickets from anywhere in the state at any time.
Lionsgate $125 Million Film Studio Coming To Newark
Lionsgate is building a $125 million dollar film studio in Newark, NJ. A studio management firm by the name of Great Point Studios and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center are collaborating on a TV and film studio, Lionsgate Studio. The development will reside on the 12 acres of the...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York City Education Department Fires 850 More Teachers for Refusing COVID Vaccine
The New York City Department of Education has fired another 850 teachers and aides for refusing to comply with its COVID vaccine mandate, bringing the total number of school staff terminated over the mRNA shots that have not prevented the spread of infection to 2,000. Some 1,300 department employees agreed...
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: Vote for the ‘Kids First’ Hoboken BOE slate to have checks and balances
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident Ian Rintel explains why he feels supporting the “Kids First” board of education slate will add checks and balances to the board. January 25th proves one thing to all Hoboken residents: Those who serve on our school board are very...
North Bergen considers redevelopment plan for 10 parcels on Tonnelle Avenue
North Bergen is considering allowing redevelopment in a large area along Tonnelle Avenue. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance that would do just that at its September 21 meeting. The ordinance would authorize North Bergen to establish a redevelopment plan and designate the township the...
hobokengirl.com
Bourke Street Bakery to Open in Jersey City
Hoboken and Jersey City are no strangers to delicious bakeries — and now, yet another popular NYC bakery will be joining the Jersey City food scene. Bourke Street Bakery, an Australian-style eatery, will have a new storefront location in the Powerhouse Arts District at 180 Morgan Street. The shop serves award-winning pies, seasonal + breakfast sandwiches, a host of different pastries, and even freshly-made challah. This will be the store’s first New Jersey location, and while there isn’t an exact opening date just yet, the team is hoping to open up sometime this year. Read on for what we know about this new JC bakery.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken Planning Board goes past 1 a.m. during fourth Story Dispensary hearing
The Hoboken Planning Board had an over six-hour session for their fourth Story Dispensary hearing where opponents again took the time to question professionals. The third and most recent hearing was in June, shortly after the application was approved by the Hoboken Cannabis Review Board in May. Story Planner John...
jcitytimes.com
As Mayor Misleads on Crime, Jersey Journal Plays it Safe
At an August 18 “town hall” meeting with Mayor Fulop and local officials, a member of the public complained about a drive-by shooting that put two bullets through the front of a taco truck, luckily missing the owner and the two children who were inside with him. Not...
Fifth annual Bayonne Irish Festival set for October 1
The Bayonne Irish Festival will return on Saturday, October 1 at 12 p.m. The festival will take place on the lower level of 16th Street Park. Admissions are free for the fifth iteration of the annual Irish Festival. The Irish Festival will feature entertainment by The Bantry Boys, A Band...
