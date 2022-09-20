ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington man allegedly bites officer on head

By Bailey Brautigan
 2 days ago

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting an officer in Huntington.

According to a criminal complaint, Huntington Police were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Davis St. on Sunday to conduct a welfare check on a man that had allegedly been threatening to harm himself.

Upon arrival, the man became “agitated and hostile” at the presence of police officers, the complaint said. The man became aggressive, and, according to the complaint, an officer feared that the man would push him down a flight of stairs. The officer then pushed the man back in order to create space.

The complaint said that the man drew his hand back in a way that made it seem like he was going to hit the officer, and then officers took him to the ground. During a struggle, the man allegedly struck an officer with his hands, kicked him and bit him on the top of his head.

Joshua Chadd Martin, of Huntington, is charged with malicious assault and obstructing an officer. He is being held at Western Regional Jail.

