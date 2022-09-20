ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CBS Pittsburgh

FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
