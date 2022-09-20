Read full article on original website
Related
Condoms, toothpaste, denture cream among 47 more products recalled from Family Dollar
Improper storage creating unsafe products caused the recall of six varieties of Colgate oral healthcare and 41 over-the-counter health products, including condoms, sold in Family Dollar stores. According to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notices, the products were stored outside of their required temperatures, then ”inadvertently shipped to certain stores on...
A Scary Listeria Outbreak Is The Reason Why Butter Is Being Pulled From Grocery Stores Right Now
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a recall notice for certain Wegmans butter products sold across the United States due to the fact that they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called listeria. The recall notice s...
Colgate toothpaste recall: 5 types of toothpaste sold in 11 states were just recalled
Family Dollar just issued a recall for 5 types of Colgate toothpaste and one mouthwash, as the company stored the products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. The company stored and shipped the products in the new recall to a number of stores in 11 US states. Colgate toothpaste recall.
FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thrillist
Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States
In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket
A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus. The problem is similar, however. The...
If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see
MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
Popculture
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination
Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Popculture
Salad Kits Hit With Recall in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall related to its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The recall was sparked by the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit's dressing packet may contain contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
Mushrooms recalled in Florida, 14 other states after salmonella found in packs for sale
A state department of health found salmonella in some packs of Three Golden Coins Dried Mushrooms, which is why packs of two varieties have been recalled from Florida, New York, New Jersey, the Carolinas and several other states. One of those states is Maryland, home of recalling company Tai Phat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
Complex
FDA Issues Warning Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil Amid TikTok Challenge
The Food and Drug Administration is warning against a recent TikTok challenge that recommended cooking chicken in a popular over-the-counter cold medicine. In a warning published last week, the FDA urged the public to avoid participating in the dangerous “NyQuil Chicken Challenge,” which has gained legs after a video went viral in which someone fried two chicken breasts in a generic version of the distinctly colored substance.
FDA・
foodsafetynews.com
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
Family Dollar Recalls Condoms, Pregnancy Tests and Dozens More Over-the-Counter Products
Family Dollar initiated a voluntary recall Friday of over certain over the counter medical supplies after it an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that the products were stored and shipped outside of the label temperature requirements. The recall lists about 40 products ranging from pregnancy tests,...
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Listeria in a Miami company’s smoked salmon causes a recall in New York, 9 other states
One lot of St. James Smokehouse brand’s Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon (Product of Scotland) in 4-ounce packs has been recalled after listeria was found in the finished product. St. James Smokehouse is based in North Miami-Dade, about a mile west of Miami proper, but the company’s recall notice,...
International Business Times
Smoked Salmon Sold In Several States Recalled Over Listeria Risk
A company is voluntarily recalling certain smoked salmon products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The affected products were sold in several states. The problem with the St. James Smokehouse-branded Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon was discovered during "routine sampling" by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, according...
International Business Times
Ready-To-Eat Veggie Products Sold At Kroger In 3 States Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
A company is recalling various ready-to-eat vegetable products because of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products were sold at Kroger stores in three states. The recall was initiated after a "single sample" of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the GHGA company announcement on the U.S....
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0