AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
Yardbarker

Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos

Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Cowboys and Giants renew NFC East rivalry on Monday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last...
DALLAS, TX
102.5 The Bone

Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The New York Giants’ most underrated player through 2 weeks

The New York Giants have had many stand-out players over the first two weeks of the regular season, but there may not be a more underrated one than free agent outside linebacker Jihad Ward. Ward spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars but had experience with Wink Martindale in...
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
New York Sports News & Opinion

