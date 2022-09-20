Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
Yardbarker
Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos
Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
FOX Sports
Cowboys and Giants renew NFC East rivalry on Monday night
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career
Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll reportedly FaceTiming with free agent WRs as rotation continues to change
The New York Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016, but not everything is perfect for first-year head coach Brian Daboll just yet. It remains to be seen if quarterback Daniel Jones can prove he's a legitimate franchise signal-caller, and then, there's the wide receiver issue. The Giants...
New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants Week 3 opponent is a familiar team, although one with a few new faces. The undefeated Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys in a crucial NFC East matchup on Monday Night Football. Ahead of this Giants-Cowboys game, let’s make some bold Giants Week 3 predictions.
Yardbarker
The New York Giants’ most underrated player through 2 weeks
The New York Giants have had many stand-out players over the first two weeks of the regular season, but there may not be a more underrated one than free agent outside linebacker Jihad Ward. Ward spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars but had experience with Wink Martindale in...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0