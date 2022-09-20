Read full article on original website
Related
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder Debuts Looking Sleek For GT7
Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The...
Widebody Porsche Taycan Turbo Finally Looks As Fast As It Is
The Porsche Taycan has been an undeniable success for the German sports car manufacturer, and the 2023 model is better than ever thanks to some handy software updates, but there's one thing that has been bugging us since it first came out: they all look more or less the same. From the base model all the way up to the Turbo S, the Taycan doesn't exactly shout "hyper EV performance," but that is all about to change. Prior Design, which offers wild body kits for most of Europe's luxury car brands, is known to do excellent work on Porsche vehicles, and it has now developed a kit for the Taycan. We've seen some cool-looking Taycan kits before, but this takes the cake.
TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today
Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
Renault R5 Turbo 3E Concept Debuts As Electric RWD Hot Hatch With 375 HP
Following in the footsteps of the Renault 5 Turbo and the Turbo 2, the company with the diamond logo is revising the hot hatch for the inevitable electric era. Much like the Porsche Taycan, a car without a combustion engine gets the "Turbo" name, followed here by "3E" to signal it's the third in the lineage and has an electric drivetrain. Essentially, the concept is a high-performance derivative of the Renault 5 Prototype we saw early last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Inside the world’s most beautiful private car collection worth millions that’s full of classic Italian supercars
A VIDEO uploaded to Instagram has revealed a beautiful car collection owned by a mystery collector. Featured on the channel of Davide Cesaro (@dadocesaro) the collection is garaged in what looks like the wing of a large house in Italy. The videos, which are over two parts, begin with the...
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delage D12 Hybrid Hypercar Loses Roof With Speedster Conversion
Two years ago, Delage blasted back on the scene by introducing the D12 hybrid supercar. The car is concluding its US tour, and the company has announced that it will be available with two additional canopy options – the Speedster and the F1. Both result in open-top motoring, with...
Autoweek.com
Street-Spotted: Volvo 850 Turbo
The Volvo 850 turned 30 last year, but just like many other cars from this Swedish marque, many are still on the road as daily drivers alongside much older Volvos. We can't say that for a number of its contemporaries from the early 1990s. The 850, codenamed Project Galaxy, arrived...
CNET
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Borrows F1 Tech for the Road
The most notable change in the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, which is quite the mouthful of a name, is the elimination of its V8 powerplant. In its place is a 2.0-liter inline-4 with an electric turbocharger, which mates to a two-speed electric motor on the rear axle, generating a net 680 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque, a massive power bump over the outgoing model's 500-ish hp.
Next-Gen Ford Super Duty Truck Will Debut On September 27
We've seen spy photos of next-generation Ford Super Duty prototypes for nearly a year, but the wait is nearly over. Save the date for September 27, because that's when all the tarps and camo wrap will peel away from Ford's lineup of beefy trucks. The news was revealed by Ford...
Lamborghini LMDh Race Car Packs Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Powerplant
The Lamborghini LMDh racer will use a hybrid-assisted twin-turbo V8 for competing in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. This will be the first racing engine with its full development from the brand's Squadra Corse competition division.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality
From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
Acura Reiterates The NSX Will Likely Return As An Electric Supercar
Acura bid farewell to the NSX in April with the unveiling of a $169,500 Type S epilogue limited to just 350 cars. However, mere days after the world premiere, Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda hinted the performance machine would return at some point in the future as an electric model. Fast forward to this week, the very same person reiterated the plan for a third-generation NSX in an interview with the weekly news magazine Nikkei Asia.
Ford Boss Says Mustang Mach-E Allowed The ICE Pony Car To Survive
Now on its seventh iteration, the Mustang is soldiering on amid the age of electrification. Unless you've been living under a rock, the Detroit Motor Show last week hosted the arrival of a new Ford Mustang. The Blue Oval pony car soldiers on to its seventh-generation model with a good ol' internal combustion engine underneath its hood, the fourth generation of the Coyote V8. For fans and enthusiasts alike, this is good news, and they have to thank the Mustang Mach-E for that.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
Electric Ram Revolution Concept Confirmed For November Debut
Ram’s electric pickup truck will enter production in 2024. But before that happens, Ram has to show off the concept. The big reveal will happen this November, the night before the LA Auto Show. The unnamed production version won’t debut until sometime next year. We know very little...
BMW M3 CS Spied Looking Speedy On The Nurburgring
The BMW M3 CS will be an even more hardcore take on BMW's iconic sports sedan. This one is spending some time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife for development on the track. The engineering team only bothers to camouflage select portions of the car. In front, the CS has a...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0