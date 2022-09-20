Read full article on original website
Manhunt underway for 2 male suspects, last seen crashing car in Calhoun
Authorities are asking if you see either of the suspects to call local law enforcement immediately.
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La., and thought he could take a shortcut back to real life.
Meth, guns, and more meth: Monroe duo arrested after anonymous tip; allegedly possessed nearly 20 firearms
Over the past month, the Monroe Police Department has received complaints that occupants of a residence on Point Drive in Monroe, La. were using methamphetamine.
Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
Farmerville Police Department requesting assitance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle pictured below. This vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident in the Walmart parking lot on September 13, 2022 at approximately 12:50 PM. The current location of the driver is unknown at this […]
Burglary Suspect in Louisiana Falls Through Roof of Business
This is something you'd see in a movie. A burglar in Louisiana reportedly fell through the roof of a business in North Louisiana after he and another man were allegedly attempting to rob the store. The attempted robbery happened at TP Outdoors in West Monroe on September 12. KTVE reports...
GSU police investigate campus assault
A New Orleans man was arrested Tuesday by Grambling State University Police after investigation of an alleged rape on campus. Campus police received the report just after midnight Monday morning. The victim told investigators the suspect, who was known to her, engaged in the assault while she was too intoxicated...
Suspected shoplifter booked Sunday
Grambling Police arrested a New Orleans man Sunday after he allegedly resisted an officer investigating a shoplifting case. Rogers Chevron Mini Mart reported a theft in progress Sunday afternoon. The responding officer was given a description of the suspect who had taken multiple items without paying. The officer found a...
Monroe Police Department searching for man involved in motor vehicle theft
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The man pictured below is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. The theft occurred on September 15, 2022, from a construction site on Tower Drive. If you recognize the individual and have information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Cope with […]
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
Domestic case investigated, one arrested
A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after police investigated a domestic abuse case at Cinnamon Place Apartments on Apple Drive. Ruston Police officers spoke with a man who said he and his wife had a verbal altercation in their bedroom. The man said the altercation escalated when his wife, Melissa Traylor, 30, allegedly threw a bottle, striking him in the face.
Monroe man allegedly possessed over 2,300 Xanax, Fentanyl, and Ecstasy pills during drug bust
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 31-year-old Demario Leondria Ford has been allegedly selling narcotics from Parkview Apartments. Monroe Police initiated an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Ford and a search warrant for the residence. According to police, they arrived at the residence on Wednesday, […]
Monroe man behind bars; accused of robbing victim at gunpoint
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 3:58 AM, Monroe Police were called by a victim who mentioned their vehicle was stolen. According to police, the victim mentioned that the suspect allegedly placed a gun on the back of their head as the […]
Monroe mayor commends Monroe PD after school shooter hoax
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation. What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As […]
Interaction with juvenile prompts charges
Ruston Police arrested a woman Friday morning after she allegedly threatened her boyfriend’s daughter with a knife during an evening of taunting and teasing the child. The juvenile and her mother visited the police station in the early hours of September 16 to report the incident. The victim said she was at her father’s residence on Eastland Avenue with her father’s girlfriend and her children when she was teased. She left with a friend and later returned to more bullying.
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections. Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
One dead in Richwood shooting
On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
Louisiana audit of Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office finds accounting issues that allowed $175K theft
(The Center Square) — Loose accounting practices at the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office allowed a deputy to steal more than $175,000 in taxes and fees in recent years, according to a legislative auditor’s report. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released a contracted audit of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s...
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
