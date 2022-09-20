ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La., and thought he could take a shortcut back to real life.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
West Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
City
West Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Police Department requesting assitance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle pictured below. This vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident in the Walmart parking lot on September 13, 2022 at approximately 12:50 PM. The current location of the driver is unknown at this […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU police investigate campus assault

A New Orleans man was arrested Tuesday by Grambling State University Police after investigation of an alleged rape on campus. Campus police received the report just after midnight Monday morning. The victim told investigators the suspect, who was known to her, engaged in the assault while she was too intoxicated...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspected shoplifter booked Sunday

Grambling Police arrested a New Orleans man Sunday after he allegedly resisted an officer investigating a shoplifting case. Rogers Chevron Mini Mart reported a theft in progress Sunday afternoon. The responding officer was given a description of the suspect who had taken multiple items without paying. The officer found a...
GRAMBLING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayne Smith#Hardware Store#Property Crime#West Monroe Police#Tp
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department searching for man involved in motor vehicle theft

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The man pictured below is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. The theft occurred on September 15, 2022, from a construction site on Tower Drive. If you recognize the individual and have information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Cope with […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic case investigated, one arrested

A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after police investigated a domestic abuse case at Cinnamon Place Apartments on Apple Drive. Ruston Police officers spoke with a man who said he and his wife had a verbal altercation in their bedroom. The man said the altercation escalated when his wife, Melissa Traylor, 30, allegedly threw a bottle, striking him in the face.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man allegedly possessed over 2,300 Xanax, Fentanyl, and Ecstasy pills during drug bust

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 31-year-old Demario Leondria Ford has been allegedly selling narcotics from Parkview Apartments. Monroe Police initiated an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Ford and a search warrant for the residence. According to police, they arrived at the residence on Wednesday, […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man behind bars; accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 3:58 AM, Monroe Police were called by a victim who mentioned their vehicle was stolen. According to police, the victim mentioned that the suspect allegedly placed a gun on the back of their head as the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe mayor commends Monroe PD after school shooter hoax

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation. What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Interaction with juvenile prompts charges

Ruston Police arrested a woman Friday morning after she allegedly threatened her boyfriend’s daughter with a knife during an evening of taunting and teasing the child. The juvenile and her mother visited the police station in the early hours of September 16 to report the incident. The victim said she was at her father’s residence on Eastland Avenue with her father’s girlfriend and her children when she was teased. She left with a friend and later returned to more bullying.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud

Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections. Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
RICHWOOD, LA
KEDM

One dead in Richwood shooting

On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
FARMERVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy