Rebel Road, Muskegon Bike Time announce annual rallies will kickoff later in July 2023
MUSKEGON, MI - The annual Rebel Road and Bike Time motorcycle rallies have announced the 2023 dates for hosting thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon. The two rallies, historically held at the same time on the third weekend of July, are now slated for the week after, July 19-23, 2023.
Kids entering foster care get ‘First Night Bags’ through nonprofit based on founder’s experience
HOLLAND, MI - Foster mom Lisa Hoeve always knew she wanted to provide support to the foster care system since witnessing children walk through her door without anything but the clothes on their back. Hoeve and her husband were approved to be foster parents in 2013. The Holland couple noticed...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery
Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
Grand Rapids announces next dates for ‘Commission Night Out’ meetings in Second, Third Wards
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has announced the dates and locations of its next City Commission Night Out meetings in the Second and Third Wards. The City Commission Night Out meetings are a chance for the public to receive a wealth of information about city departments and offices, participate in organized discussion sessions with fellow community members and city staff and see the city commission conduct their business in a neighborhood space.
Farmgirl Flea Market combining vendors, food, & drinks for a fair-like feel
Over 200 vendors are ready and waiting for you at the Fall 2022 Farmgirl Flea Market. This year promises your fair-food favorites, plus live music, beer and wine.
This Michigan Farm Serves Some of the Best Apple Fritters in the Midwest
From locally owned bakeries to ice cream shops and cafes, if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of delicious places to visit here in the Great Lakes State. But if you’re craving an apple fritter, there's only one place to head to that never disappoints. Woodland Farm Market and Bakery is located in western Michigan along West Shelby Road in the small town of Shelby. This rustic roadside treasure attracts visitors from far and wide for its outstanding baked goods.
West Michigan’s first public stargazing observatory ready to open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 8 to celebrate the finished construction of a free, public observatory in West Michigan. The grand opening will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, at the new Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory, which is located at Ottawa County’s Hemlock Crossing Park at 8115 W. Olive Road in West Olive.
Falling Leaves Cannabis Fest coming to Muskegon’s historic baseball field
MUSKEGON, MI - A fall-themed marijuana consumption event is on its way to Marsh Field in Muskegon this weekend. The Falling Leaves Fest — featuring hayrides, cider and donuts, food trucks, arts and crafts, Dougie the DJ, scavenger hunts and more — is planned for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Marsh Field, 1800 Peck St.
Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things
Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 114-Unit Pilgrim Manor in Grand Rapids, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Pilgrim Manor, a seniors housing community in Grand Rapids. The property features 59 assisted living and memory care units and 55 licensed skilled nursing beds. The community is a preferred provider for Spectrum Health System, the largest health system in Michigan.
townandtourist.com
26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
grmag.com
Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant
This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Church acquires former Huntington Bank HQ for $7M
Family Church recently purchased the former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland for $7 million. Constructed in 1992, the three-story building consists of 132,127 square feet and sits on 41.7 acres at 10717 Adams St. The site includes a private drive, parking and close access to downtown Holland and Grand Rapids via I-196.
Italian company to bring North American headquarters to West Michigan
CASCADE, Mich. — An international company is opening its North American headquarters in Kent County. It'll create jobs and result in millions invested into the community. Tecnoform is moving into 4999 36th Street Southeast, in the heart of Cascade Township's manufacturing district. The Italian company makes furniture for RV's...
Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon unveils new 2023 course as full marathon returns
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon unveiled course details on Wednesday for its 2023 race as the full marathon readies to return to the streets of Kalamazoo for the first time in three years. The race, which will commence at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23, will be run...
Readers dismayed as Cedar Springs Post says goodbye
It appears time has run out in the effort to save a hometown newspaper
New LGBTQ bar and restaurant planned for Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new LGBTQ bar and restaurant is planning to open on the city’s West Side. The General Wood Shop, 507 Bridge St. NW, is being launched by Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport as a place to grab a bite to eat and share a drink, and to enjoy themed events, drag shows and more.
wgvunews.org
RV and boat fixtures company locating headquarters in Grand Rapids
Throughout the pandemic, Tecnoform S.p.A. Italy has been looking to expand seeking a North American headquarters. Working with regional economic development organization, The Right Place, the recently formed subsidiary, Tecnoform USA, has selected Grand Rapids. In particular, Cascade Township. Tecnoform USA is making a $7.3 million investment at 4999 36th...
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
Michigan couple gifted custom, four-tiered cocktail sausage cake on their wedding day
CANADIAN LAKES, MI – A Michigan couple recently celebrated their big day with a slew of tasty, little snacks. It started when the bride, Kasey Bailey of Howard City, reached out to packaged meat brand Hillshire Farm to explain that she and her fiancé, Mike, were massive fans of the brand’s Lit’l Smokies.
The Grand Rapids Press
