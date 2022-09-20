ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

whcuradio.com

Mayor: Cortland close to creating City Manager position

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are considering putting a City Manager in charge. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU the Common Council is on board. A public hearing is scheduled for the October 4th Common Council meeting on adopting a local law to create the position. Ithaca is...
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County unsure whether to keep, sell historic house

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A historic house in Ithaca is causing much debate. Tompkins County owns the red house on North Tioga Street. Officials say it’s in bad shape, and fixing it would cost nearly $1.2 million. Legislator Mike Lane says many renovations would be needed, including a...
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Legislature to host public forum on 2023 budget

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A virtual public forum on next year’s budget in Tompkins County. The community is invited to participate in a forum on the recommended county budget for next year. Led by the Tompkins County Legislature, the event will include an overview of what’s in the budget, and residents will have an opportunity to provide input and ask questions. It happens on Tuesday, September 27th at 7 p.m. Anyone can register to attend the event via Zoom. It will also be simulcast and archived on YouTube. Additionally, the public can provide the Legislature with comments here any time.
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland looks to resolve West Court Street lighting issue

City of Cortland officials are looking to resolve a lighting issue on West Court Street that has been ongoing longer than usual, said councilperson Katy Silliman (D-2nd Ward) at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. West Court Street has experienced a lighting outage in the past handful of weeks. The outage...
whcuradio.com

Speed limit lowered on Mechlenburg Road in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s time to slow down on part of a road in Enfield. On a two-mile stretch of Mecklenburg Road, Enfield Town Board member Robert Lynch says the speed limit has been lowered from 50 to 45 miles an hour. The town had petitioned the New York State Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on that stretch of road.
whcuradio.com

Ithaca official calls for city, county cooperation on homelessness

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca city official is encouraging Tompkins County legislators to help with homelessness. Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal calls the homelessness problem a “crisis.”. The city recently formed a subcommittee to study the issue. McGonigal says a person died on Sunday in an encampment near...
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County considers creating EMS coordinator position

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is in early talks to create an EMS coordinator. Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says the position would handle the logistics of emergency response. He says it may take a couple years for the job to develop. Hart says lawmakers in Albany are considering...
The Ithaca Voice

Large renovation projects seek state grants with city help

ITHACA, N.Y.—A pair of major renovation projects in the city of Ithaca are seeking assistance grant funds with help from the city of Ithaca. The Restore NY program is being revived for a sixth and seventh round following a five-year hiatus. Restore NY is a funding project of the state’s economic development wing, Empire State Development. According to its website, “{t}he Restore New York Communities Initiative provides municipalities with financial assistance for revitalization of commercial and residential properties. The program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures.”
whcuradio.com

Lawyer in Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation calls allegations of misconduct ‘unjustified’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are releasing documents amid the Reimagining Public Safety ethics investigation. The county’s Ethics Advisory Board is looking into allegations of illegal payments made to Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood, who co-led the Reimagining working group. A lawyer representing the pair says they have not received any payment from the City of Ithaca.
14850.com

Multiple paving and utility projects snarling Tompkins County arteries

Multiple simultaneous projects this week have traffic delayed or rerouted on several key traffic arteries in and around the Ithaca area this week. The Village of Dryden warned Monday afternoon that milling and paving on Route 13 would be taking place “for the next several weeks” from TC3 on the east side of the village to NYSEG near the Route 366 interchange in Freeville, just east of the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport. Village officials suggest taking alternate routes around Dryden, though backups are occurring on Route 38 near the Dryden schools.
wskg.org

Proposed Binghamton budget includes trash bag cost increase, more police

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is moving forward with plans for his first city budget process since taking office at the start of this year. Part of Kraham’s proposal includes funding for three new positions in the police department. He said the increased staffing is needed to deal with what he calls “a changing landscape of crime.”
whcuradio.com

Tree removal will close a road in Ithaca Tuesday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Tree removal closing a road in Ithaca Tuesday. South Hill Terrace between Hillview Place and South Cayuga Street will close completely at 7:30 a.m. while the crew works. No thru-traffic will be allowed. Local traffic should plan to use Turner Place to Spencer Street or East Clinton Street to connect with South Cayuga Street. The City said the narrow roadway is likely to make emergency vehicle access unlikely while the work happens.
