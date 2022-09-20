ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
LIVONIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New Oxford High shooting details emerge in lawsuit against school district

About a week before four students suffered fatal gunshot wounds in an Oxford High School hallway, the suspect told a classmate, "If I ever tell you not to come to school sometimes, don't." The new details were shared Thursday in a news conference held by Ven Johnson, a metro Detroit attorney suing Oxford Community Schools for negligence on behalf of multiple families, including the parents of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, two of the students killed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Education
Plymouth, MI
Education
City
Wayne, MI
Plymouth, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, MI
City
Salem Township, MI
Canton, MI
Education
City
Canton, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
oceanacountypress.com

Brighton man dies in motorcycle crash.

GRANT TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Brighton, Michigan man died in a motorcycle crash on southbound US 31 near the Oceana Drive overpass Wednesday, Sept. 21, shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Dan Thomas of the Hart post. The man, whose name is presently not being...
BRIGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Fire Sprinkler#Water Damage#Police#Fire Safety#Salem High School
downriversundaytimes.com

Mother threatens son with 911 call

TRENTON — A mother misused the 911 system the evening of Sept. 6 to prove to her son that if he didn’t obey her, the police would come to their house in response to her 911 call. The woman acknowledged that no actual emergency had occurred, and was...
TRENTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
The Oakland Press

Three hurt after driver runs red light on Adams Road

Three men were hurt Tuesday midday after an accident in Rochester Hills. The accident occurred at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Avon and Adams roads, just east of Oakland University’s campus. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound went through a red light.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman dies after hitting embankment, going airborne in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Rochester Hills woman died after a crash early Tuesday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Amanda Marie White was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade north on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, when she drove off the east side of the road around 12:25 a.m. She hit the embankment and went airborne. The Jeep landed on its side.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
13abc.com

Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire. According to The Blade, the two who were killed...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy