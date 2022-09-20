Read full article on original website
Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
Police on scene, students evacuated at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
Police officers are on the scene at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, where students have been evacuated. Official said there are no known injuries.
New Oxford High shooting details emerge in lawsuit against school district
About a week before four students suffered fatal gunshot wounds in an Oxford High School hallway, the suspect told a classmate, "If I ever tell you not to come to school sometimes, don't." The new details were shared Thursday in a news conference held by Ven Johnson, a metro Detroit attorney suing Oxford Community Schools for negligence on behalf of multiple families, including the parents of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, two of the students killed in...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
Nothing found after reports of armed student, gunshot lead to lockdown and search at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
A scare at an Oakland County high school prompted a lockdown, evacuation and search at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills on Tuesday.
oceanacountypress.com
Brighton man dies in motorcycle crash.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Brighton, Michigan man died in a motorcycle crash on southbound US 31 near the Oceana Drive overpass Wednesday, Sept. 21, shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Dan Thomas of the Hart post. The man, whose name is presently not being...
3 people injured, 1 critically, when woman runs red light in Rochester Hills: sheriff
Three people were sent to the hospital after authorities say a driver blew through a red light, causing a crash at a Rochester Hills intersection.
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bus stop safety leaves some in high-traffic areas, lower visibility in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ypsilanti Township school district has shuffled its bus stop locations, leaving some people in high-traffic areas with lower visibility. New bus routes at Lincoln Consolidated Schools have parents concerned for their children’s safety. Superintendent Robert Jansen said they reworked the bus routes due...
downriversundaytimes.com
Mother threatens son with 911 call
TRENTON — A mother misused the 911 system the evening of Sept. 6 to prove to her son that if he didn’t obey her, the police would come to their house in response to her 911 call. The woman acknowledged that no actual emergency had occurred, and was...
abc12.com
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
The Oakland Press
Three hurt after driver runs red light on Adams Road
Three men were hurt Tuesday midday after an accident in Rochester Hills. The accident occurred at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Avon and Adams roads, just east of Oakland University’s campus. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound went through a red light.
The government wants to make changes to your car: Is installing alcohol detection devices in every vehicle the answer to preventing drunken driving deaths?
Drinking and driving incidents are back on the rise in Michigan and across the country. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores a solution proposed by Congress: modifying your car to detect drinking and driving.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
fox2detroit.com
Woman dies after hitting embankment, going airborne in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Rochester Hills woman died after a crash early Tuesday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Amanda Marie White was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade north on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, when she drove off the east side of the road around 12:25 a.m. She hit the embankment and went airborne. The Jeep landed on its side.
13abc.com
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire. According to The Blade, the two who were killed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Freeway back open after jacknifed semi truck closes SB I-75 at Gratiot Avenue in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Southbound lanes of I-75 at the Gratiot Avenue exit were closed due to a jackknifed semi truck in Wayne County. The lanes have since reopened. The crash happened before noon on Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
