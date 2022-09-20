Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Homicide investigation underway in Modesto after person found dead with gunshot wound
MODESTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Modesto, police said. Police responded around 11:55 a.m. about reports of a person shot in the area of McHenry and Orangeburg Avenues. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Person shot, killed in Modesto near McHenry and Orangeburg avenues; homicide investigation underway
MODESTO – One person has died after a shooting in Modesto on Thursday, police say. The incident happened near McHenry and Orangeburg avenues. Police have detained and interviewed a possible suspect. A second one arrived at the hospital in serious condition suffering from gunshot wounds.Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but Modesto police say the person shot has died.A homicide investigation is now underway. Residents should expect to see officers in the area throughout the afternoon.
1 person dead after Modesto shooting
MODESTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in Modesto Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The person has not been identified and there is no information about what led up to the shooting.
Fox40
Man killed in early morning shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif (KTXL) — A man died in Stockton early Wednesday morning after being shot, the Stockton Police Department said. The department said officers were called to Manchester Avenue around 4:30 a.m. where they found a 52-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Police said first responders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Man shot on side of road in Sacramento County dies a short time later, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in south Sacramento on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. on the side of the road on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a report on Thursday. Video player...
Search on for suspects who tried to steal catalytic converter in Roseville neighborhood
ROSEVILLE – Authorities are asking for help in identifying the suspects in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Roseville earlier this week. Roseville police say the suspects pulled up in a neighborhood along Kodiak Way, between Look Out Court and Painted Desert Drive, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The suspects then tried to steal a catalytic converter. Either a resident or a surveillance camera managed to snap a quick picture of the suspect's vehicle – a distinctive extended cab, two-tone silver over black pickup truck with amber over-cab lights and dark rims. Police say the truck also had a loud muffler. Only a vague description of one of the suspects, who was a passenger in the truck, was given. Anyone who recognizes the truck or with any other information about the incident is urged to call Roseville police.
Elk Grove police looking for stolen vehicle suspect who ran into neighborhood
ELK GROVE – A search is on in an Elk Grove neighborhood for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle late Wednesday morning. The scene is near Iris Meadow Way and Wil Sienna Court. Elk Grove police say officers are in the area and a perimeter has been set up. Officers note that the school in the area, Helen Carr Castello Elementary, is safe and is not affected by the situation. School staff have placed the school on a precautionary lockdown. The suspect is believed to be possibly in a home. Flashbangs have already been deployed, police say.
Pedestrian hit in South Sacramento, driver suspected of DUI
SOUTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento Tuesday night. Investigators say the pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on Franklin Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. They were then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say the driver remained at the scene but they are being investigated for DUI.Back in October, a pedestrian died after being hit by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy. Two witnesses on the scene stated that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident in Stockton Area
On September 18, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a man was killed in what is believed to be a hit-and-run crash in Stockton. Officials received a report of a man on the road on SR-26 and Pinasco Road at approximately 4:37 a.m. CHP traffic officers said the man suffered injuries consistent with those being struck by a car. Sadly, he was declared deceased at the incident site.
Police still seek answers in killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that lands an arrest in the killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton. Malone was killed Aug. 4 at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive. Police said Malone and two juveniles were driving east along Morada Lane when someone shot multiple times at their white Dodge Charger.
Man shot dead in car in Stockton
STOCKTON – An early morning shooting left one person dead in Stockton on Tuesday. Stockton police say officers responded to the area of Sikh Temple and East Sixth streets a little after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. That man, who was 35 years old, was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man. No suspect information has been released.
Man killed during overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif — A man is dead after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday, according to the Stockton Police Department. Stockton police said that around 12:44 a.m. its officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street. The shooting happened near the Gurdwara...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
Oakley murder suspect, 74, was romantically involved with victim
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Nearly two weeks after her arrest, 74-year-old Judith Goodner is expected to appear in court this week. This is after Oakley police determined her claim of self-defense for a deadly shooting in May appears to have been a lie. On May 20, Oakley police did not arrest Goodner for the shooting […]
Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
Person dies after being hit by two cars in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A person died Tuesday night after being hit by two cars in Sacramento County. California Highway Patrol — North Sacramento said two separate vehicles hit a person, left the area and were later located. It happened at Watt Avenue and Edison Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Arrest made in Bannon Street fatal shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said on Tuesday that an arrest has been made in the Sept. 14 shooting that claimed the life of one man. Joseph Jimenez, 21, was arrested by police in Vallejo on Sept. 16 for a homicide warrant, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said just before […]
howafrica.com
Black Man Handcuffed After He’s Accused of Stealing His Own Car
The wife of a Black man who was handcuffed by police after a couple wrongfully accused him of stealing their truck, says she believes race played a factor in the way her husband was treated. According to ABC7, the Black Oakland resident was in his vehicle on September 13 when...
Man killed in South Sacramento hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for more information after a man was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene early Monday morning. According to a news release, patrol officers responded to a report of a person lying in the road in the 8800-block of Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m.
Comments / 1