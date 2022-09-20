Clayton County Schools sets October date for rescheduled 5K

After the threat of inclement weather forced the district to call off its Sept. 10 5K race, Clayton County Schools has a new date for its annual run.

The 5th Annual 5K Mental Health Awareness & Youth Violence Prevention will be held Oct. 22, the district posted recently on Twitter. Registration is now open.

The race was formerly known as the “CCPS Teen Violence & Suicide Awareness 5K.” The event is designed to “educate and raise awareness among young people, families, and our community about mental health, wellbeing, and suicide and violence prevention, the district said.

“This year, emphasis is placed on celebrating and promoting resilience among scholars,” the school system said. “All CCPS scholars, families, employees, and community members are invited to come together in unity to raise awareness, break the stigma, and save lives.”

