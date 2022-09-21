ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Police Issue Alert For Thefts From Parking Lots In Nassau County

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Police issued an alert to Long Islanders about thefts from parking lots in the region.

The Nassau County Police Department shared a series of tips to prevent these thefts on Friday, Sept. 16.

Police said individuals should not leave purses or wallets unattended in their vehicle while they load groceries into the trunk, as thefts often occur when victims are distracted.

People should also lock their vehicles, even if they're just returning their cart.

NCPD said suspicious activity can be reported to 911.

Comments / 1

Daily Voice

