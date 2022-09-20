ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.On Sept. 17, the suspect robbed the Family Dollar Store at 8032 Ferguson Rd. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt and what appears to be a bag with a blue strap.Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
FORT WORTH, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty

The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an animal cruelty suspect. On August 29, 2022, between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, an unknown person abandoned six Great Dane-type puppies in two wire animal crates near the trash dumpster at 5980 Arapaho Road. The puppies are now doing well.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police seek driver who hit, backed over woman then fled

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets.The 55-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect SUV has an Idaho registration that does not match the vehicle. The license plate is possibly be stolen or fake.If anyone has information regarding the hit and run or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Baum of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671.0010 or Gerald.baum@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting in south Dallas leaves 2 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police say two are dead after a shooting in south Dallas.The shooting took place in the 2800 block of Casey St. Thursday evening.Police said when they arrived, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien was found shot multiple times. Lucien was pronounced dead at the scene.The second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his gunshot wounds. There is no word on the motive or the suspect. The Dallas Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or by email at kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov and to refer to case number 172681-2022.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Suspects Arrested in Local Double Homicide

Haltom City Police identified and arrested two suspects in connection with a double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 1900 block of Bernice Street at around 1:55 a.m. on September 18 concerning a reported shooting. Witnesses told police there was a disturbance outside, and two people had been shot.
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run

FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsBreak
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Timber Creek Student Armed With Loaded Gun Arrested, Faces Felony

A 17-year-old Keller Timber Creek High School student was arrested Thursday and is facing a felony and expulsion after being found on the campus with a loaded gun, school and police say. According to a letter sent to staff and obtained by NBC 5, school administrators said they received an...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Student found with gun, ammo at North Texas high school

FORT WORTH, Texas - A student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after reportedly being found with a gun and ammunition in their possession while at school. The Keller ISD school, which is in Fort Worth, was searched after authorities got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun at school.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Motorist Drives Home, Discovers He’s Been Shot

Fort Worth Police reported a man was shot while driving a few miles from his home on Sunday evening. Minutes before 9 p.m., police officers received a report from a residence in the 2200 block of Carruthers Drive that a man had been shot. Officers found the victim with a...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in Vehicles

Arlington Police Department are reminding to keep their guns locked inside their home and not in vehicles.Max Felischmann/Unsplash. The Arlington Police Department is warning gun owners about the dangers of leaving their gun in their vehicles. CBS 11 reports that police say some of the guns being stolen out of cars are used in crimes they're now working to solve. Arlington Police Sgt. Courtney White told CBS 11:
ARLINGTON, TX

