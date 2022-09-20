ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Barstool's Portnoy Notes 'Crust Integrity' At South Jersey Pizzeria

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5w6q_0i2qqZR300
Dave visits Marcello's for another Tomato Pie, and has quite the pressure crowd watching him. Video Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews

Tomato coal-fired pizza got the attention of Barstool CEO's Dave Portnoy in a recent trip to South Jersey.

Portnoy reviewed a slice of "Tomato Pie City" at Marcello's Coal-Fired Restaurant & Pizza in Bordentown.

The CEO specifically asked for the tomato pie. Noting the "integrity" of the crust, he dove in.

"I do love this style,'' he said. "Thin, crispy, light."

Another bite.

"Yum."

Another bite.

"8.2," which is a high score. "These pies are right up my alley."

The self-proclaimed foodie takes "one bite" out of pizza pies across the country and rates them. His company created the "One Bite" pizza review app for users to rate pizzerias.

This is Portnoy's second Bordentown review, as he previously sampled pie from Palmero's.

Marcello's opened in 2004 under new ownership and boasts "pleasant ambiance, dynamite food, and top-notch service" on its website. It's known for its coal-fired pizza. Some favorites include:

  • Diabla: Long hots, pepperoni, calabrese peppers, san marzano tomato
  • Fig: prosciutto, fig jam, milk mozarella, gorgonzola, arugula
  • Frankie: Sausage, coal-roasted peppers & onions, provolone, san marzano tomato

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bordentown, NJ
City
Jersey City, NJ
NJ.com

Forget Starbucks, this coffee shop serves N.J.’s best pumpkin drink

Call me basic, but I love all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice, especially this time of year, just as the weather begins to cool off — fall has to be New Jersey’s best season, right? Pumpkin cookies, cakes, beers, cocktails, and of course, coffees and lattes. While you’re rolling your eyes, I’m sipping a warm cup of autumnal goodness in pure bliss!
CRANFORD, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizza Crust#Barstool#South Jersey#Pie Crust#Pizza Pie#Food Drink#Daily Voice Burlington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PhillyBite

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
366K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy