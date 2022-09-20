Read full article on original website
You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’
This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
In Style
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all
That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
TMZ.com
Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Look Unbothered by Cheating Scandal
Looks like Adam Levine and his wife are on the same page when it comes to weathering the storm of cheating allegations -- they're already laughing together, even as more women come forward. Behati Prinsloo had a big smile on her face as she and Adam were out and about...
Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama
Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at Don't Worry Darling Screening in Spain
Following rumored behind-the-scenes drama on her new film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde recovered from a potential wipeout to serve '70s glamour at the San Sebastian International Film Festival Olivia Wilde recovered flawlessly from a potential spill in couture. The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, nearly tripped over her stunning Valentino green sequined gown on Friday at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre for the Spain premiere of her highly-anticipated film during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival. She exuded '70s statuesque glamour in the sparkling floor-length backless number...
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
Bradley Cooper Gave Olivia Wilde Inspiring Advice For Don’t Worry Darling She Later Disagreed With
Bradley Cooper gave Olivia Wilde inspiring advice for her second directing project Don’t Worry Darling, which she disagreed with later.
Jason Sudeikis’ Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being Present Is a Good Quality’
His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids. The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde Dances at Harry Styles' Final Madison Square Garden Concert
Olivia Wilde danced the night away at her boyfriend's concert! As Harry Styles played his final concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, fans captured video of the 38-year-old actress thoroughly enjoying the show. In the video, Wilde, wearing a boa and a white maxi dress, excitedly...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Return to Hollywood in Wild Babylon Trailer
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Get ready to party like a flapper. Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are doing just that in the first trailer for Paramount's Babylon, out Dec. 25. The new trailer, released Sept. 13, is taking us back to 1920s Hollywood...
Olivia Wilde fangirls over Harry Styles at his final show of MSG run
Olivia Wilde is still Harry Styles’ No. 1 fan. The film director was spotted dancing at the “As It Was” singer’s concert in Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, where he was presented with a banner for performing 15 consecutive nights at the iconic venue. CBS anchor...
Olivia Wilde Reveals If Harry Styles Really Spit On Chris Pine At Venice Film Festival: Watch
Olivia Wilde has broken her silence on one of the many rumors surrounding her upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling. The 38-year-old director talked about “spitgate” during her Sept. 21 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to put the rumor that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine during the film’s screening at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5 to rest. “He did not,” she said with a huge grin on her face. “I think it’s a perfect example of people who look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.”
Billboard
Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde’s Relationship: A Timeline
Very few of the celebrity couples who emerged in the past few years have been as shrouded in mystery, drama and online scrutiny as Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. From the moment a fateful photograph capturing the pair holding hands started making its rounds online, seemingly proving the existence of their rumored romance, fans have been wondering about the couple: When did they really start dating? Did Olivia leave her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis for Harry?
TMZ.com
Adam Levine Accused of Sending Additional Women Flirty Messages
More women have come forward accusing Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine of sending flirty messages, including screenshots they claim prove the singer was behind the conversations. A comedian named Maryka posted a series of screengrabs Tuesday of an alleged convo with the singer in which he tells her, "Distract yourself by f****** with me!" Maryka also posted a private video Levine allegedly sent her in which he says, "I'm stupid," though the context in which he sent it isn't totally clear.
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Pose Solo At ‘DWD’ Premiere As Florence Pugh Skips It
Despite being an IRL couple, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles once again avoided posing for photos together at the premiere of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in New York City. The two, who met on the movie set in 2020 and have been dating since the end of that year, took solo shots on the red carpet. In group cast photos, they also stood far apart from one another, just like they did at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. However, photographers did catch the couple chatting for a moment as they walked past one another on the carpet.
wmagazine.com
Olivia Wilde Sets the Record Straight on “Spitgate”
With the release of Don’t Worry Darling just a day away, Olivia Wilde is seizing her last chance to set the record straight. Not on if she doesn’t have anything but glowing things to say about the film’s costars, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Not on whether or not she had creative differences with the film’s original star, Shia Labeouf. But on the drama that no one would have expected to become such a central part of all the chaos that’s surrounded the film for months: the truly ridiculous incident known as Spitgate.
Olivia Wilde’s Massive Chunky Boots Were Made for Stomping Away From All This Drama
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Wait, was there some drama going on with Don't Worry Darling and its press tour? Because Olivia Wilde hasn't heard of it. The film's director, who is rumored to be feuding with at least one if not all of its stars, is fresh from the New York City premiere and looking light and carefree as the daisy-petal cutouts on her dress. My favorite part of this look is undoubtedly the boots, which dial up the chunk factor to 11.
