winonaradio.com
SUV vs Semi Crash Leaves Minneapolis Woman Dead
(KWNO)- On Monday afternoon Goodhue county authorities received a report of an SUV colliding with a semi on Hwy 52 near mile marker 85 in the township of Minneola. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the SUV was northbound on Hwy 52 when it drifted across into the southbound lane of traffic where it was struck by a Semi.
bulletin-news.com
Woman Killed, 2 Injured In White Bear Lake Crash
A three-car collision at White Bear Lake on Monday morning claimed the life of a 51-year-old North Branch resident and wounded two others. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Ford Expedition rear-ended a Dodge Dart that was attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 61 just after 8:20 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel Street.
Southern Minnesota News
Woman killed in Waseca house fire
A woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Waseca. The Waseca County Fire Department was dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a structure fire with a person potentially still inside the residence on the 500 block of 9th Ave NW. Waseca police officers arrived on the scene first, but...
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County
(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
Hwy. 12 closed for 'extended period of time' after semi crash near Maple Plain
Highway 12 is closed for an "extended period of time" Tuesday morning after a semi truck rollover crash. The West Hennepin Police posted at 6 a.m. images of the crash that happened at the eastbound Hwy. 12 and County Road 90 roundabout west of Maple Plain. At this time there's...
voiceofalexandria.com
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
kiwaradio.com
Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident
Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
KEYC
KEYC
Funeral set for Wednesday for Eric Groebner, Anoka officer who died suddenly
ANOKA, Minn. -- A funeral is planned Wednesday for an Anoka police officer who died suddenly last week.Eric Groebner was just 39 years old.Anoka's police chief said he had a medical condition, and that he was an exceptional officer who cared about the people of Anoka. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.After the funeral, officers and firefighters will lead Groebner in a procession down Main Street in Anoka. The public is invited to line the street and show their support. That's expected to happen around noon.
Toddler dies in crash involving school bus in Arden Hills
A toddler died in a crash Monday morning that involved a school bus in Arden Hills, police have confirmed, with a 15-year-old boy also seriously injured. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Linders said the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 96 West. Deputies found a "badly damaged" pickup truck that was struck on the passenger side by a school bus.
Southern Minnesota News
One person transported to hospital; lockdown at Mankato West lifted
A soft lockdown at Mankato West High School that was put in place Tuesday afternoon has been lifted. An email to parents from school administrators says the lockdown was due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.”. A press release from Mankato Public Safety...
Charges: Driver had 6-8 beers before UTV crashed, killing woman
A 51-year-old man has been charged with being drunk while behind the wheel of a UTV that crashed, killing his passenger. The crash happened along a corn field near to County Road 7 and 105th Street south of Mapleton late Thursday, with 59-year-old Susan Marie Quiram, of Elysian, dying after becoming trapped under the vehicle.
Harley rider killed in collision with commercial truck on I-35W
A motorcyclist was killed on I-35W in Minneapolis when he was in a collision with a commercial truck early Tuesday morning. Larry Dean Lewis, 60, of Minneapolis, was killed in the crash at 12:39 a.m. on northbound I-35W at 28th Street, south of downtown. According to the Minnesota State Patrol...
fox9.com
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
6 arrested after chases in Brooklyn Park, 2 stolen cars and handgun recovered
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police arrested six individuals early Tuesday morning following a series of stolen vehicle chases that resulted in at least one crash.Officers first responded to reports of a vehicle theft at the Willows Apartment Complex on the 6600 block of 67th Avenue North. Because there were already officers near the scene on patrol, owing to recent car thefts, police pulled over a car matching the description of the one reported stolen.The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, dropping a handgun in the process. A second person in the car also attempted to flee...
Southern Minnesota News
Crash causes power outage in Mankato
A crash Monday caused a power outage in the eastern and northeastern areas of Mankato. A portion of Augusta Dr just east of the golf club entrance was closed while a utility company worked to repair power lines. Mankato Public Safety is investigating the crash.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man sentenced for punching Washington County deputy, fleeing in stolen car
A career criminal who punched a sheriff’s officer in the face before fleeing police in a stolen SUV has been given a sentence of almost four years in prison. Nicholaos In relation to the September 2021 incident, which started in Stillwater and ended when he collided with another vehicle in downtown St. Paul, Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was found guilty on Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and given concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months.
Southern Minnesota News
Police respond to hoax call at Mankato West
Police responded to Mankato West High School Wednesday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police say the report was a hoax. Sept 21, 2022. Police say a report of a active shooter at West High School on Wednesday was a hoax. Mankato Public Safety responded to the call...
