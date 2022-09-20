BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police arrested six individuals early Tuesday morning following a series of stolen vehicle chases that resulted in at least one crash.Officers first responded to reports of a vehicle theft at the Willows Apartment Complex on the 6600 block of 67th Avenue North. Because there were already officers near the scene on patrol, owing to recent car thefts, police pulled over a car matching the description of the one reported stolen.The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, dropping a handgun in the process. A second person in the car also attempted to flee...

