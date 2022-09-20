ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

MUDBUGS INTRODUCE NEW SCI-PORT SENSORYROOM

Sci-Port Discovery Center and the Mudbugs Hockey Team are proud to. announce a joint venture that aims to cross promote the two brands and bring new elements of. entertainment and education to guests of all ages. This collaboration includes the opening of. the Sci-Port Sensory Room, Sci-Port and Mudbugs themed...
Mayor Appoints New Chief of Police

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has announced the appointment of Sergeant Daniel Haugen as the Chief of Police. The appointment is not an interim appointment, Haugen will serve as the chief effective immediately as his score on the chief’s exam is still valid. Haugen is a 20-year veteran with...
High school volleyball: Benton notches another district victory

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated Southwood 25-9, 25-5, 25-12 in a District 1-I match Tuesday at Benton. The Lady Tigers improved to 8-4 overall and 3-0 in district. Erin Martin had nine kills, four aces and one dig. Abby Schroeder had 20 assists, two digs, two kills and two aces.
Middle school football: Greenacres, Elm Grove, Benton post district victories

Greenacres, Elm Grove and Benton won seventh- and eighth-grade district games Tuesday. In seventh-grade games, Elm Grove downed Cope 20-6 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, Greenacres edged Haughton 26-22 at M.D. Ray Field at Tiger Stadium and Benton defeated Rusheon at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. In...
High school football: Bossier Parish Week 4 game capsules

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Parkway def. Bossier 49-0, Haughton lost to Many 35-3 PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers looking for first 4-0 start since 2013 … Ashton Martin has completed 74 percent of his passes for 628 yards and nine TDs … Jaylan White leads the parish in rushing yardage with 353 … Trenton Lape leads the parish in receiving yardage with 373 yards on 13 catches.
