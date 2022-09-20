ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

THE BRIDGE ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA RESOURCE CENTER HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL CONFERENCE: “A POSITIVE APPROACH TO DEMENTIA”

By BPT Staff
bossierpress.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westcentralsbest.com

New online nursing program available through SUSLA and Grand Canyon University

SHREVEPORT, La. - On Tuesday, officials from Grand Canyon University and Southern University at Shreveport signed a concurrent enrollment pathway agreement between the respective nursing programs of both institutions that will allow students currently enrolled in SUSLA’s Associate of Science in Nursing program to begin taking core courses online towards the Bachelor of Science in Nursing at GCU, and then towards the Master of Science in Nursing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Gingerbread House to hold annual “Partners in Prevention” Luncheon

Tickets: $125.00, available by phone (318-674-2900) or via the Gingerbread House’s website. at: www.gingerbreadhousecac.org. The 2022 Partners in Prevention Luncheon provides critically needed funds for child victims of. sexual and physical abuse in our community, including victims of child sex trafficking. Past. speakers have included Elizabeth Smart, Beth Holloway,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHEVEPORT AN GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY TO IMPLEMENT A 100% ONLINE RN-BSN OR RE-MSN BRIDGE PROGRAM

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 12:00 pm officials from Grand Canyon University (GCU) and Southern. University at Shreveport (SUSLA) will sign a concurrent enrollment pathway agreement between the respective. nursing programs of both institutions. The agreement will allow students currently enrolled in SUSLA’s. Associate of Science in Nursing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Society
Shreveport, LA
Health
Shreveport, LA
Education
bossierpress.com

Independence Bowl donates $45,986 to local teachers

This week is Extra Yard for Teachers Week across the nation, and the Independence Bowl Foundation is proud to announce that in conjunction with Extra Yard for Teachers and a grant from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has donated $45,986 to local teachers. “Teachers are...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Urban farmers’ market in the works

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Efforts are in the works to develop a brick-and-mortar-style farmers’ market where vendors would be able to sell produce and other foods, floral merchandise and a host of other assorted goods year-round. One goal of Urban Proper is to give downtown Shreveport businesses and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
theforumnews.com

A Medical Pioneer

Dr. George Merriman II has been looking into people’s lives for all his 30 years as a physician … literally. He is marking 30 years as an M.D. and has played a significant role in pioneering new surgical methodology in our area. “I’m a general surgeon. My focus...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Nolan
bossierpress.com

LAST CHANCE TO SEE POPULAR IMAX DOCUMENTARIES AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER BEFORE RENOVATIONS BEGIN

This weekend is the last chance to see popular IMAX documentaries at Sci-Port. Discovery Center before the theatre temporarily closes for upgrades and renovations. Sci-Port Discovery Center is bringing back classic IMAX documentaries, including Apollo 11,. Hubble, Journey Into Amazing Caves and Grand Canyon Adventure on Saturday and Sunday. The.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Port of Caddo-Bossier to host tenant job fair Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday. The event will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport. Many Port tenants will be in attendance, looking for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

MUDBUGS INTRODUCE NEW SCI-PORT SENSORYROOM

Sci-Port Discovery Center and the Mudbugs Hockey Team are proud to. announce a joint venture that aims to cross promote the two brands and bring new elements of. entertainment and education to guests of all ages. This collaboration includes the opening of. the Sci-Port Sensory Room, Sci-Port and Mudbugs themed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Dementias#Senior Health#General Health#Alta#John Franks Foundation#Cvp
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo School Lunches Under Fire

Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Shreveport high school dismisses students early

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
KTBS

Power outage prompts early dismissal at Shreveport high school

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Woodlawn High School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their children at this time. Buses have begun running full routes for bus riders. SWEPCO expects a full restoration of power later this afternoon and school...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Civil Service Board formalizes Estess demotion from Bossier City police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- While an attorney for Chris Estess considers an appeal of his removal as this city's police chief, there's new formal action against him. The Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board of Bossier City approved personnel action papers. The board did not say what those papers contained. They're believed to include Estess' demotion and placement on paid administrative leave.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire

An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy