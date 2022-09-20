THE BRIDGE ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA RESOURCE CENTER HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL CONFERENCE: “A POSITIVE APPROACH TO DEMENTIA”

Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
New online nursing program available through SUSLA and Grand Canyon University
SHREVEPORT, La. - On Tuesday, officials from Grand Canyon University and Southern University at Shreveport signed a concurrent enrollment pathway agreement between the respective nursing programs of both institutions that will allow students currently enrolled in SUSLA’s Associate of Science in Nursing program to begin taking core courses online towards the Bachelor of Science in Nursing at GCU, and then towards the Master of Science in Nursing.
bossierpress.com
Gingerbread House to hold annual “Partners in Prevention” Luncheon
Tickets: $125.00, available by phone (318-674-2900) or via the Gingerbread House’s website. at: www.gingerbreadhousecac.org. The 2022 Partners in Prevention Luncheon provides critically needed funds for child victims of. sexual and physical abuse in our community, including victims of child sex trafficking. Past. speakers have included Elizabeth Smart, Beth Holloway,...
bossierpress.com
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHEVEPORT AN GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY TO IMPLEMENT A 100% ONLINE RN-BSN OR RE-MSN BRIDGE PROGRAM
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 12:00 pm officials from Grand Canyon University (GCU) and Southern. University at Shreveport (SUSLA) will sign a concurrent enrollment pathway agreement between the respective. nursing programs of both institutions. The agreement will allow students currently enrolled in SUSLA’s. Associate of Science in Nursing...
KTBS
MPC to host public forums regarding Residential Rental Inspection Program
SHREVEPORT, La. - The first of two public forums is happening Wednesday to allow tenants and landlords to address substandard rental properties in Shreveport. It will be held at 3 p.m. and it's specifically tailored for tenants. The second is set for 3 p.m. on Sept. 29 for property owners,...
bossierpress.com
Independence Bowl donates $45,986 to local teachers
This week is Extra Yard for Teachers Week across the nation, and the Independence Bowl Foundation is proud to announce that in conjunction with Extra Yard for Teachers and a grant from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has donated $45,986 to local teachers. “Teachers are...
bossierpress.com
46 th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival Returns October 1 – 9, 2022
Celebrating its 46 th anniversary this year, the Red River Revel Arts Festival. returns October 1 – 9, 2022. The Red River Revel Arts Festival is the largest outdoor festival in. North Louisiana, attracting tens of thousands of locals and visitors to “Celebrate the Arts”. together. The Red...
KSLA
Urban farmers’ market in the works
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Efforts are in the works to develop a brick-and-mortar-style farmers’ market where vendors would be able to sell produce and other foods, floral merchandise and a host of other assorted goods year-round. One goal of Urban Proper is to give downtown Shreveport businesses and...
theforumnews.com
A Medical Pioneer
Dr. George Merriman II has been looking into people’s lives for all his 30 years as a physician … literally. He is marking 30 years as an M.D. and has played a significant role in pioneering new surgical methodology in our area. “I’m a general surgeon. My focus...
bossierpress.com
LAST CHANCE TO SEE POPULAR IMAX DOCUMENTARIES AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER BEFORE RENOVATIONS BEGIN
This weekend is the last chance to see popular IMAX documentaries at Sci-Port. Discovery Center before the theatre temporarily closes for upgrades and renovations. Sci-Port Discovery Center is bringing back classic IMAX documentaries, including Apollo 11,. Hubble, Journey Into Amazing Caves and Grand Canyon Adventure on Saturday and Sunday. The.
KTBS
Port of Caddo-Bossier to host tenant job fair Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday. The event will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport. Many Port tenants will be in attendance, looking for...
bossierpress.com
MUDBUGS INTRODUCE NEW SCI-PORT SENSORYROOM
Sci-Port Discovery Center and the Mudbugs Hockey Team are proud to. announce a joint venture that aims to cross promote the two brands and bring new elements of. entertainment and education to guests of all ages. This collaboration includes the opening of. the Sci-Port Sensory Room, Sci-Port and Mudbugs themed...
Ray & Dottie Tabor Caught in the Act of Doing Good
It would take this page and thousands more just like it to list all the people's lives who have been impacted by Ray and Dottie Tabor, but thankfully, one of those people was Kelsey Phipps, and Kelsey took the time to write us about this angelic couple. These two have...
KSLA
Barksdale airman uncovers piece of WWII history at local thrift store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “To see that history preserved gives me great joy and satisfaction, to pass it on to the next generation so we don’t forget what they did,” said Capt. Russell Risden. Capt. Risden serves in the United States Air Force, and has always had...
Caddo School Lunches Under Fire
Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
q973radio.com
TikTok Trend in Shreveport? “Sleepy Chicken” – DO NOT DO THIS!
I actually saw this on TikTok the other day and was like WHAT? WHY? Well, the FDA has come out saying this is well not only gross.. but, it could be deadly! So, please tell me those in the Shreveport-Bossier area are NOT doing this “Sleepy Chicken” challenge thing.
KTAL
Shreveport high school dismisses students early
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
KTBS
Power outage prompts early dismissal at Shreveport high school
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Woodlawn High School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their children at this time. Buses have begun running full routes for bus riders. SWEPCO expects a full restoration of power later this afternoon and school...
Ancient Ark-La-Tex fruit tastes like tropical punch, spread by mastodon poop
There may be a forgotten, ancient fruit ripening on your property this month that tastes like a mix of banana, mango and pineapple, descends from ancient seeds once scattered across North America in the poop of mastodons and attracts butterflies that look like flying zebras.
KTBS
Civil Service Board formalizes Estess demotion from Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- While an attorney for Chris Estess considers an appeal of his removal as this city's police chief, there's new formal action against him. The Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board of Bossier City approved personnel action papers. The board did not say what those papers contained. They're believed to include Estess' demotion and placement on paid administrative leave.
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
