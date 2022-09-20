Yankees’ Aaron Judge is ‘reminiscent’ of Babe Ruth, Hall of Famer’s grandson says, but 1 record won’t be touched

Read full article on original website
Deadspin
This is Aaron Judge’s year, but if Yankees win a title, Giancarlo Stanton will be the reason
Make no mistake about it, this season belongs to Aaron Judge and his historic run through MLB America. But if the New York Yankees are going to finally win the World Series again — the last time was 2009 — it will be because of Giancarlo Stanton. Simply...
Didi Gregorius responds to Yankees predicting Aaron Judge’s 60th HR in 2017 tweet
Back in 2017, when Aaron Judge was rampaging as a rookie and leading a scrappy-but-undermanned Yankees team to the precipice of the World Series, it became clear that, no matter how things finished, the kid was certifiably mythical. Despite a shoulder injury midway through that campaign (resulting from striking the...
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
NBC Sports
Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run of season
Fans rose to their feet at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approached the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, hoping to witness history. They then were sent into a frenzy when he crushed his 60th home run of the season and Giancarlo Stanton soon followed with a walk-off grand slam in the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pirates.
Yankees fans had cool gesture with Aaron Judge home run ball
Aaron Judge on Tuesday night hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the 9th with a solo home run to...
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will begin an intense four-game series on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
The 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time
Who are the 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time? While the apparatus of topics typically vary from post-game coverage
Buck Showalter asks for ball after Mets set MLB record for HBP in a season
The Mets set the major league record for HBPs in a season on Wednesday afternoon, and Buck Showalter quickly asked for the record-setting ball.
Yardbarker
Pirates pitcher defends walking Yankees' Aaron Judge in blowout
Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Eric Stout became temporary public enemy No. 1 among fans of the New York Yankees and other excited onlookers when he walked Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge. The walk came on four pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning in Wednesday's game as Judge remained...
Michael Kay Turns Down Apple TV+ Appearance for Friday
Michael Kay, play-by-play announcer for the New York Yankees’ YES Network, told Front Office Sports Thursday night that he said no to appearing on Apple TV+ for a possible history-making stream Friday night. Kay said he turned down the assignment out of respect to Apple play-by-play announcer Stephen Nelson,...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/21/22
MLB.com | Mike Petriello: Aaron Judge launched his 60th homer of 2022 last night, and at this point, most Yankees fans probably know that Judge is chasing the team’s single-season home run record, not to mention a Triple Crown as well. It’s remarkable, but it’s somehow possible that it’s being a little underrated as well. At MLB.com, Petriello made the case for Judge having the best season at bat in the long history of Major League Baseball.
NJ.com
