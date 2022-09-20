ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees’ Aaron Judge is ‘reminiscent’ of Babe Ruth, Hall of Famer’s grandson says, but 1 record won’t be touched

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run of season

Fans rose to their feet at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approached the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, hoping to witness history. They then were sent into a frenzy when he crushed his 60th home run of the season and Giancarlo Stanton soon followed with a walk-off grand slam in the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pirates.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Babe Ruth
Yardbarker

Pirates pitcher defends walking Yankees' Aaron Judge in blowout

Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Eric Stout became temporary public enemy No. 1 among fans of the New York Yankees and other excited onlookers when he walked Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge. The walk came on four pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning in Wednesday's game as Judge remained...
BRONX, NY
Front Office Sports

Michael Kay Turns Down Apple TV+ Appearance for Friday

Michael Kay, play-by-play announcer for the New York Yankees’ YES Network, told Front Office Sports Thursday night that he said no to appearing on Apple TV+ for a possible history-making stream Friday night. Kay said he turned down the assignment out of respect to Apple play-by-play announcer Stephen Nelson,...
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/21/22

MLB.com | Mike Petriello: Aaron Judge launched his 60th homer of 2022 last night, and at this point, most Yankees fans probably know that Judge is chasing the team’s single-season home run record, not to mention a Triple Crown as well. It’s remarkable, but it’s somehow possible that it’s being a little underrated as well. At MLB.com, Petriello made the case for Judge having the best season at bat in the long history of Major League Baseball.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
210K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy