Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government
When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia natural gas unitization lawsuit re-filed
CHARLESTON — Taking the advice offered by a federal judge, plaintiffs in a case to block West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization/forced pooling law re-filed the case against state regulators. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed an amended complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study finds record increase in money lost to online scams—here’s how West Virginia ranked
A record $6.9 billion was lost in 2021 nationwide, which according to Social Catfish, means the amount lost yearly to online scams since the start of the pandemic has doubled.
West Virginia hunters’ last chance to buy deer stamps is this weekend
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resouces wants to remind hunters to buy deer stamps before archery season starts on Saturday.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 1,659; 3 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 22, 2022, there are currently 1,659 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,382 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday
Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
Blair gains his own county’s support on property tax measure, and Justice hits the road to blast the plan
Debate over a property tax amendment on General Election ballots is hitting the road. Berkeley County Council members passed a resolution this week in favor of the amendment, going against the grain of other county organizations that have been coming out against it. Senate President Craig Blair, who is making a priority of property tax changes, spoke in front of the council in his home county to encourage the resolution.
pbfingers.com
Our Visit to Mercer County, West Virginia
Over Labor Day weekend we took our boys on a family getaway to Mercer County, West Virginia and had a blast! Today’s blog post includes a recap of our trip from where we stayed and what we ate to what we did during our 2.5 days in West Virginia. We owe a big thank you to West Virginia Department of Tourism and Visit Mercer County for sponsoring this trip and blog post!
woay.com
West Virginia Ambulance Business Owner Indicted for Tax Crimes
Washington, DC (WOAY) – A federal grand jury in Charleston issued an indictment charging a Pineville man with willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’ collection efforts. Christopher J. Smyth operates Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC.
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Third resident in 40s dies from COVID in past week
CHARLESTON — Statewide COVID-19 cases again slightly declined between Monday and Tuesday while the third death in a week of someone in their 40s has been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were 1,782 on Tuesday, down 68 from 1,850...
woay.com
Lisa Strader named West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Visit Southern West Virginia’s Executive Director, Lisa Strader, earned the West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year at the 2022 Stars of Almost Heaven Awards. The West Virginia Department of Tourism presents The Stars of Almost Heaven to celebrate industry partners statewide for their achievements and contributions to the tourism industry.
woay.com
Governor Justice announces statewide Quail Stocking Initiative
Alum Creek, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced an initiative to stock Bobwhite Quail at Wildlife Management Areas across West Virginia. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) will stock over 20,000 birds at Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) statewide through the initiative. The Northern Bobwhite Quail is a native species in West Virginia and was once prevalent in the area. However, the population swiftly declined after the winters of 1977-1979.
West Virginia ranked last for ‘happiest state’ in 2022
Across the 50 states, West Virginia ranked 50th on WalletHub's "2022 Happiest States in America."
West Virginia’s 10 best specialty museums, according to Tripadvisor
West Virginia is home to some unique specialty museums that you can visit on your next trip into the state or around it.
Walmart jobs in West Virginia and Ohio: Company plans to hire 40K associates for the holidays
Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 U.S. associates this holiday season, the company announced on its official corporate blog Wednesday.
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday, and there are still positions to be filled.
WTRF
West Virginia reaches $147 million settlement with Walmart, CVS
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Settlements have been reached with two big-name pharmacies in suits that claims they contributed to the oversupply of opioids in West Virginia. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlements, which total more than $147 million, on Tuesday. According to a release from Morrisey, the lawsuits alleged that the pharmacies “failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.”
Comments / 1