ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 1

Related
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government

When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
HOUSE RENT
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia natural gas unitization lawsuit re-filed

CHARLESTON — Taking the advice offered by a federal judge, plaintiffs in a case to block West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization/forced pooling law re-filed the case against state regulators. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed an amended complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Magistrate#West Virginians#The Supreme Court#West Virginia Interactive
Metro News

Blair gains his own county’s support on property tax measure, and Justice hits the road to blast the plan

Debate over a property tax amendment on General Election ballots is hitting the road. Berkeley County Council members passed a resolution this week in favor of the amendment, going against the grain of other county organizations that have been coming out against it. Senate President Craig Blair, who is making a priority of property tax changes, spoke in front of the council in his home county to encourage the resolution.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
pbfingers.com

Our Visit to Mercer County, West Virginia

Over Labor Day weekend we took our boys on a family getaway to Mercer County, West Virginia and had a blast! Today’s blog post includes a recap of our trip from where we stayed and what we ate to what we did during our 2.5 days in West Virginia. We owe a big thank you to West Virginia Department of Tourism and Visit Mercer County for sponsoring this trip and blog post!
MERCER COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Ambulance Business Owner Indicted for Tax Crimes

Washington, DC (WOAY) – A federal grand jury in Charleston issued an indictment charging a Pineville man with willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’ collection efforts. Christopher J. Smyth operates Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Third resident in 40s dies from COVID in past week

CHARLESTON — Statewide COVID-19 cases again slightly declined between Monday and Tuesday while the third death in a week of someone in their 40s has been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were 1,782 on Tuesday, down 68 from 1,850...
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

Lisa Strader named West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Visit Southern West Virginia’s Executive Director, Lisa Strader, earned the West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year at the 2022 Stars of Almost Heaven Awards. The West Virginia Department of Tourism presents The Stars of Almost Heaven to celebrate industry partners statewide for their achievements and contributions to the tourism industry.
TRAVEL
woay.com

Governor Justice announces statewide Quail Stocking Initiative

Alum Creek, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced an initiative to stock Bobwhite Quail at Wildlife Management Areas across West Virginia. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) will stock over 20,000 birds at Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) statewide through the initiative. The Northern Bobwhite Quail is a native species in West Virginia and was once prevalent in the area. However, the population swiftly declined after the winters of 1977-1979.
POLITICS
WTRF

West Virginia reaches $147 million settlement with Walmart, CVS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Settlements have been reached with two big-name pharmacies in suits that claims they contributed to the oversupply of opioids in West Virginia. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlements, which total more than $147 million, on Tuesday. According to a release from Morrisey, the lawsuits alleged that the pharmacies “failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.”
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy