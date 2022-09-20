ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 'The Voice' on Hulu? Where to Stream the Current Season

By Elise Nelson
For many seasons, Hulu has been the go-to spot for next-day streaming of NBC’s hit singing competition, The Voice . However, many fans were shocked to discover that past seasons of the show completely vanished from the platform on Sept. 19. Even the brand new season 22 premiere doesn’t have a place on the streaming service. But don’t worry: there’s another option available. Here’s why The Voice is no longer on Hulu and where else to stream episodes.

John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Tyler Golden/NBC

‘The Voice’ Season 22 has begun

The first episode of season 22 aired on NBC on Sept. 19, marking the debut of new coach Camila Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony member joins veteran coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend on the panel. Gwen Stefani, who has coached off and on since season 7, has also returned to her red chair for season 22.

The Voice Season 22 premiere set the stage for amazing talent all season long. Cabello is off to a great start, with two four-chair turns already on her team — including a country artist that she won over Shelton . Legend had three artists on his team by the end of the episode, while Stefani had two. Meanwhile, Shelton had a rough start with an empty team. He lost another country singer to Stefani’s team.

Why is ‘The Voice’ no longer on Hulu?

Fans of The Voice who want to watch the rest of season 22 will have to steer away from Hulu. Earlier this year, NBCUniversal announced that it would terminate its content deal with Hulu, thus removing many popular NBC and Bravo series from the platform. That includes The Voice , America’s Got Talent , Law & Order , the Chicago franchise, Saturday Night Live , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , and more. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was also pulled from Hulu.

There are still several NBCU shows that will continue streaming on Hulu. That includes Law & Order: SVU , This Is Us , The Mindy Project, 30 Rock, Parenthood, Friday Night Lights, and Will & Grace, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

“With the proliferation of streaming services entering the marketplace, we have long anticipated changes to our third-party content offering and over the past few years have increased our investment in original content,” a spokesperson for Hulu told THR.

The Voice fans will still have the option to watch new episodes of the show live via Hulu + Live TV. The alternative to cable TV is currently running a deal for $49.99/month for three months, but that offer ends Oct. 5.

Where to stream ‘The Voice’ outside of Hulu

The decision for NBCU to cut ties with Hulu came down to its own streaming service, Peacock. Without the Hulu deal, shows like The Voice can live exclusively on Peacock for next-day streaming. Peacock’s premium plan is currently on sale for $1.99/month for one year. A Premium Plus subscription (no ads) is available for $9.99/month.

“We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said in a statement (per Variety ).

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

