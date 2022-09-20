It's not unheard of for a hooptie or a wounded race truck to reject a wheel or two while in motion. But let's be real: Whether on- or off-road, it's not an ideal situation when your vehicle's wheels fall off. Cars, trucks, and SUVs thrive best with the proper number of wheels, and wayward rollers can become bouncing, careening projectiles when they refuse to submit to their rightful places within wheel wells. But consider it wheelie bad when a brand-new, factory-fresh vehicle suffers a wheel loss. The 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor 37, the third-gen F-series Raptor named so primarily because of its beefy 37-inch tires, is one such (potential) wheel chucker, and it has an NHTSA recall for the issue.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO