Ford's two recalls hit nearly 500,000 vehicles

Ford Motor Company issued two separate recall notices this week impacting nearly half a million vehicles, including cars, trucks and SUVs spanning several model years. On Wednesday, the auto giant sent out an alert recalling certain F-250, F-350 and F-450 pickups and Lincoln Continental cars, all from 2017 through 2020 to the tune of 277,000 vehicles, because the rearview camera lens on the covered models can get clouding and impair visibility for the driver.
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race

The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Toyota Reaches Agreement to Settle a Recall-Related Dispute

Barring a last-minute hiccup, the Japanese automaker Toyota (TM) has cleared an important hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles. Toyota and one of its suppliers, Denso (DNZOF) , have reached a preliminary agreement in the U.S. to end a class-action lawsuit regarding the recall of 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles equipped with defective fuel pumps that Denso had produced.
Tesla recalls more than 1 million vehicles over faulty power windows

Tesla is recalling more than a million cars because of defects in their automatic windows that could injure passengers, the nation's auto safety regulator said.The recall affects Model 3 cars from model years 2017-2022, Model Y SUVs from 2020 and 2021, Model S cars from 2021 and 2022 and Model X cars from 2021 and 2022. Software bugs in the vehicles mean their power windows aren't responsive to obstructions. "A closing window may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury," according to a notice from the National Highway...
Ford F-150 Raptor 37 Under Recall for Loose Lug Nuts, Potential Wheel Ejections

It's not unheard of for a hooptie or a wounded race truck to reject a wheel or two while in motion. But let's be real: Whether on- or off-road, it's not an ideal situation when your vehicle's wheels fall off. Cars, trucks, and SUVs thrive best with the proper number of wheels, and wayward rollers can become bouncing, careening projectiles when they refuse to submit to their rightful places within wheel wells. But consider it wheelie bad when a brand-new, factory-fresh vehicle suffers a wheel loss. The 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor 37, the third-gen F-series Raptor named so primarily because of its beefy 37-inch tires, is one such (potential) wheel chucker, and it has an NHTSA recall for the issue.
2023 Toyota Sequoia Production Begins At Upgraded Texas Factory

The last day of summer in the northern hemisphere was the first day of production for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. The third-generation SUV is rolling off the line at Toyota Texas, the automaker's large manufacturing facility in San Antonio and the new exclusive location for Sequoia production. The sprawling facility...
