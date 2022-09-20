ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

WDAM-TV

MHP: Jasper Co. teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen from Jasper County died from a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena early Wednesday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m. The wreck involved a collision between a 2014 Kenworth 18-wheeler hauling chickens and...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested after crashing vehicle into Hattiesburg restaurant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman after they said she intentionally drove her vehicle into a business on Tuesday, September 20. Police responded to the crash at the Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Hardy Street around 7:00 p.m. Officers said 24-year-old Briana Sidhu, of Hattiesburg, purposely drove her vehicle into the business, which […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Man killed in crash involving 3 vehicles

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on MS 27, which involved a 2010 Ford Fusion, a 2024 Peterbilt and a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The Ford Fusion...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police investigating Tuesday night shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of East 10th Street and Butlers Alley just before 9 p.m. HPD later learned that an individual arrived at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Thursday morning following reported shoplifting at the Fast Stop convenience store in the Hebron community on Highway 84 West. The suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Knight, was arrested after he was encountered by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Construction at Collins Police Dept. nears completion

UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala. After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Commonly referred to...
COLLINS, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for shooting

UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Summer heat wave sees the season out in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The heat’s made its way back to the Pine Belt, making it unseasonably warm. “During this time, it’s more draining; the heat drains you,” said Dionne Rhodes, a landscaper for the City of Hattiesburg. “It like literally drains you. The plants are suffering more than I am, but it is hot.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel man in custody after Lindsey Drive drug raid

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is in custody after a drug raid Thursday morning. Police said 40-year-old Antonio Wright is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LAUREL, MS
Accidents
Public Safety
WDAM-TV

Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night around 9:40 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-10 in Jackson County. There, they found 34-year-old Preston Frank Robertson of Saucier, who died from the crash. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robertson was traveling east on I-10...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.

JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Students injured in school bus crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Car passengers and students inside a Wayne County school bus were injured in a wreck on Monday, September 19. The Wayne County News reported the crash involved a school bus that was leaving Buckatunna School and a Buick car. The two collided at a light on Highway 45. The driver’s […]
WAYNE COUNTY, MS

