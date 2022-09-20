ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear

Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line

There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
MLive.com

Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?

JACKSON -- Last week, we asked you what you felt was the top football stadium in the Jackson area, and MLive readers voiced their preference for Addison. This week it’s time for focus not on the field of play but on the helmets the players are wearing.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
MLive.com

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Football prediction and odds: Saturday, 9/24

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans will try to bounce back from a tough loss to the Washington Huskies when they entertain the Minnesota Golden...
MLive.com

Week 5 football picks in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Welcome to Week 5. As we head through the heart of the high school football season we have rivalry games, games that offer teams a chance to turn around their season, and games that will go a long way in settling conference title races. Here are the picks.
