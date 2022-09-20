Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
247Sports
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
Detroit News
Trieu: Switch from QB to DE ignites Michigan target Brian Robinson's recruitment
Just over a year ago, Brian Robinson was a quarterback hoping to earn the starting nod at a new school. Today, he is one of the top defensive ends in the Midwest — and possibly the country — and is sifting through offers from major universities. Austintown Fitch...
Did Jim Harbaugh just foreshadow the next step for Michigan’s offense?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The comment was subtle enough in nature that most folks listening would skip right over it, but Jim Harbaugh may have just signaled that a more explosive Michigan offense is on the way. After the Wolverines’ 59-0 rout of Connecticut on Saturday, Harbaugh fielded another...
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for Week 5: Conference title races are heating up
ANN ABROR – We’re already at the halfway point of the Michigan high school football season and multiple Ann Arbor-area football teams are in the hunt for conference titles. Several will have a chance to keep pace in their league races on Friday and MLive sports reporter Greg...
Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear
Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 5
The running backs on the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list have been proving impressive performance after impressive performance through the first four weeks of the season. One of the most consistently impressive running backs has been Walled Lake Western’s Darius Taylor. Committed to play for...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
MLive.com
Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?
JACKSON -- Last week, we asked you what you felt was the top football stadium in the Jackson area, and MLive readers voiced their preference for Addison. This week it’s time for focus not on the field of play but on the helmets the players are wearing.
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
MLive.com
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Football prediction and odds: Saturday, 9/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans will try to bounce back from a tough loss to the Washington Huskies when they entertain the Minnesota Golden...
Once favored, Michigan State now a home underdog vs. Minnesota
The Spartans have something to prove following their first loss of the season...
Saline 4-star tight end nabs first SEC football offer
SALINE – Interest in Dylan Mesman continues to grow. The Saline 4-star junior tight end added an offer from Kentucky on Tuesday, his first from an SEC school. Mesman made the announcement on social media.
MLive.com
Vote for your favorite Metro Detroit high school football helmet
Which high school football team has the best looking helmet in the Metro Detroit area?. MLive has already given its opinion on the topic and now it’s time for our readers to share their thoughts.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 5
West Bloomfield continues to climb among a lot of shuffling in the Metro Detroit football rankings. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
MLive.com
Homer getting hot: three-game winning streak has Trojans in thick of Big 8 race
HOMER -- The past three weeks have brought three wins for the Homer football team. After playing well in the second half, but ultimately coming up short in the Week 1 game at Ithaca, the Trojans have beaten Jonesville 39-32, Springport 42-6 and Quincy 56-18.
MLive.com
Week 5 football picks in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Welcome to Week 5. As we head through the heart of the high school football season we have rivalry games, games that offer teams a chance to turn around their season, and games that will go a long way in settling conference title races. Here are the picks.
MLive.com
Who’s trending up? Here are Jackson-area football teams moving in the right direction
JACKSON -- Through four weeks of the high school football season, playoff pictures are starting to clarify and conference races are starting to heat up. Some teams that have stumbled along the way are changing direction. Here are the teams in the Jackson area that are trending up.
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
