Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle Were Removed From Their Seats During Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3
Tenured UFC color analyst Joe Rogan had the privilege of taking in the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin this past weekend alongside stand-up comedy icon Dave Chappelle. On his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘, the former Fear Factor host talked about his experience sitting up close...
UFC・
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
wrestlinginc.com
Drastic Character Change Hinted For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Last night's "WWE Raw" had its fair share of memorable matches, continued story progression, and cryptic messages, including hints of a major character change occurring soon. Last night, Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai got into a verbal exchange with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, in which Bayley bashed Bliss by calling her a shell of her former self.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Gets Very Good Legal News
That’s a good step forward. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who are regularly on television doing things that no one else would ever do in regular life. That can make for some rather interesting moments, though that is not the end of what happens to them. There are several things that take place after the cameras stop rolling and now a former wrestler is getting some good news in his personal life.
mmanews.com
McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up
Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
UFC・
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. dominates at DWCS 55, dazzles MMA world for UFC contract
Raul Rosas Jr. left the MMA world in awe, and it got him a UFC contract. The 17-year-old bantamweight dominated his opponent Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55, which took place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Rosas (6-0) dominated Gutierrez (7-2) to...
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Dwayne Johnson Refused To Raise His Eyebrow For The Mummy Returns
Currently one of the most successful actors in the world, there's no doubt that Dwayne Johnson's pro-wrestling accomplishments were a launch pad for his fame. As "The Rock," Johnson made his mark as a wrestler with his significant accomplishments — eight reigns as WWE Champion and two as World Heavyweight Champion, according to Cagematch. But it was Johnson's work as a performer in the pro-wrestling world that made him really catch on with audiences, particularly his catchphrases and signature eyebrow raise, which eventually became known as "The People's Eyebrow."
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Cole Issues Warning Ahead Of AEW Return
Adam Cole has not competed in a wrestling match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, where he took part in a fatal four-way march for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and suffered a very serious concussion. That's an injury that he has been recovering from ever since then, but he took to Twitter recently to issue a warning to the AEW roster ahead of his comeback.
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
Best photos: Raul Rosas Jr. earns UFC contract at Dana White's Contender Series 55
Check out these photos from 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr.’s dominant unanimous decision win over Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Photos courtesy of Joshua Hedges, UFC)
PWMania
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Pens Heartfelt Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer On Their Birthday
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who served as a mentor and coach to Cody Rhodes during The American Nightmare's run with AEW, has just turned 64, and Rhodes has taken some time to wish the living legend a happy birthday via Twitter. "Happy Birthday Arn Anderson – It's a...
PWMania
Ric Flair: “Ricky Steamboat Coming Back Makes Me Want to Come Back Again”
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who is now 69 years old and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, is scheduled to make his in-ring return on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to an announcement made by Big Time Wrestling. BTW co-owner Steve Perkins stated that “Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we’re excited to bring a legend back to the ring. Interest will be high.”
PWMania
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
