Updated daily: The best Walmart sales on Bose, Bissell, Apple and Acer

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Shop the best Walmart sales available today for savings across all categories. Apple / Bissell / Ninja / Acer / Walmart / Reviewed

Walmart is one of our favorite places to shop for the best sales on everything from pantry staples and home essentials to smart tech and seasonal fashions. If you're looking to save right now, we rounded up today's top Walmart sales—and the discounts are out of this world.

With price cuts on Bose , Hamilton and Google items, you can easily stay on budget and get your hands on the best products (and prices) on the market. Keep scrolling to shop today's best Walmart sales before stock sells out.

The 5 best Walmart sales to shop today

  1. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Filter for $19.98 (Save $9.90)
  2. Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum for $24.92 (Save $3.96)
  3. Decathlon Rockrider ST50 21-Speed Mountain Bike for $84 (Save $264)
  4. Acer 15.6-Inch Chromebook 315 for $179 (Save $70.99)
  5. Bose Solo 5 Soundbar Wireless Bluetooth TV Speaker for $199 (Save $50)

When does Walmart have sales?

Walmart routinely hosts sales throughout the year. This fall, the retailer will likely drop huge price cuts leading up to Black Friday 2022 , which takes place on Friday, November 25 .

While Walmart's sales offer great opportunities to score must-have products for less, the retailer routinely offers massive markdowns in its clearance section . On any given day, you can find rollbacks on tech, home goods, kitchen products and more.

How long do Walmart sales last?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals , however, sell out quick, so you may only have a few hours to scoop the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+ , the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan , offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

When do Black Friday sales start at Walmart?

While details on Walmart's Black Friday 2022 sale are still under lock and key, we expect the retailer to begin offering early Black Friday deals in November. Last year , Walmart released several Black Friday ads in the weeks leading up to the shopping extravaganza, holding a month-long Black Friday Deals for Days event in November 2021.

What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?

Exact deals have yet to be released, but if Walmart's sale is anything like last year , you can expect to see tons of deals on smart tech, home goods, kitchen gadgets and more this Black Friday 2022. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals .

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Updated daily: The best Walmart sales on Bose, Bissell, Apple and Acer

