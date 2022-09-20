ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Forecasters eye system that could threaten Florida as Fiona, Gaston churn along

MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm even as forecasters are tracking three other storms, one of which could impact Florida next week.After lashing Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Fiona continues to churn in the Atlantic along with Tropical Storm Gaston.Long-term models have one system on a path that could put it in the central Caribbean by next week before threatening Florida.The other two systems are in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.But Fiona is also still swriling.As of the 8 a.m. advisory, it was located about 700 miles southwest of Bermuda....
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week

MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
Tampa Bay Times

Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance

Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
CBS Miami

Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm

MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
The Independent

Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US

Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
CBS Boston

People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Daily Mail

Paradise prepares: Bermuda boards up businesses and residences as Category 4 Hurricane Fiona barrels towards island bringing with it 40-50 feet tidal swells and 135mph winds after devastating Puerto Rico

Bermuda residents are boarding up their homes and businesses as Category 4 Hurricane Fiona heads toward the island with winds up to 135 mph and 50 feet tidal swells. The storm has reached winds upward of 130mph and is expected to reach Bermuda by Friday morning before touching down in northeastern Canada by Saturday.
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
