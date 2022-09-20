'They wouldn't have sat me back there': Trump mocks Biden on seat at queen's funeral

Former President Donald Trump is claiming he would have gotten a better seat than President Joe Biden at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Monday's state funeral was one of the biggest gatherings of world leaders in years, to bring closure to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died Sept. 8 at age 96.

More than 500 foreign heads of state, monarchs and dignitaries attended the event, including Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

The first family's leaders were placed in the 14th row of the church's south transept, seven rows from the back, The Times of London reported.

On his social media platform Truth Social, the former president mocked Biden by posting a photograph that showed all the assembled world leaders sitting in the abbey, with a red arrow pointing to Biden seated toward the back.

"If I were president, they wouldn't have sat me back there." Trump wrote. "In Real Estate, like Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!"

In a separate post on his platform, Trump later wrote: "This is what's happened to America in just two short years. No respect!"

A seating chart published by The Times of London shows those seated apparently arranged in the following order: the queen's family, monarchs, leaders of the Commonwealth, and other world leaders.

The Telegraph reported that leaders of Commonwealth countries were put in front of other leaders "due to protocol."

Biden is not related to the queen, a monarch or a Commonwealth member.

Neither is Trump, therefore his placement would likely have been no different.

