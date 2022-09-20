ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They wouldn't have sat me back there': Trump mocks Biden on seat at queen's funeral

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Former President Donald Trump is claiming he would have gotten a better seat than President Joe Biden at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Monday's state funeral was one of the biggest gatherings of world leaders in years, to bring closure to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died Sept. 8 at age 96.

More than 500 foreign heads of state, monarchs and dignitaries attended the event, including Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

The first family's leaders were placed in the 14th row of the church's south transept, seven rows from the back, The Times of London reported.

On his social media platform Truth Social, the former president mocked Biden by posting a photograph that showed all the assembled world leaders sitting in the abbey, with a red arrow pointing to Biden seated toward the back.

"If I were president, they wouldn't have sat me back there." Trump wrote. "In Real Estate, like Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!"

In a separate post on his platform, Trump later wrote: "This is what's happened to America in just two short years. No respect!"

A seating chart published by The Times of London shows those seated apparently arranged in the following order: the queen's family, monarchs, leaders of the Commonwealth, and other world leaders.

The Telegraph reported that leaders of Commonwealth countries were put in front of other leaders "due to protocol."

Biden is not related to the queen, a monarch or a Commonwealth member.

Neither is Trump, therefore his placement would likely have been no different.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

Comments / 245

Ebone Wiley
2d ago

ATTENTION ALL: Donald Trump held the Bible up backwards! & upside down! of course, he didn't know better, so he needs to Shut The Hell Up!! Period 💯👍🏾🌈

Reply(33)
107
krazykatlady
2d ago

What a complete ibecile. Is it lost on his cult members that he is such an embarrassment to the world, that he was not even invited?

Reply(12)
66
Linda
2d ago

Trump is such an ignorant fool. Nobody even wanted him there, he is such an embarrassment to anyone that knows him. I wish he would finally be put behind bars already, like any other criminal.

Reply(18)
50
