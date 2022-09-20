ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB3? Eagles’ Jalen Hurts pushing Allen, Mahomes in MVP odds

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are creating waves in NFL futures betting markets.

Hurts scored a pair of rushing TDs and tossed one in a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night that has the Eagles at 2-0 to start the season.

Hurts continues to see his MVP odds hiked and he’s third behind favorite Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at multiple sportsbooks.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Hurts at +800, Mahomes +450 and Allen +300. FanDuel has Hurts +1000, Mahomes +460 and Allen +340. DraftKings goes Hurts (+800), Mahomes (+500) and Allen (+350).

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is fourth at all three books and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens No. 5.

A different QB is listed No. 6 at all three books: Aaron Rodgers (+1700, FanDuel), Tua Tagovailoa (+1800, Caesars) and Russell Wilson (+2000, DraftKings).

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the first non-QB listed in MVP futures at FanDuel (+7500) and DraftKings (+6500), but Caesars has Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor even at +6000.

–Field Level Media

Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills

In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
Jerry Jones voices early concern over Jalen Hurts, Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW

Jalen Hurts' performance in the Philadelphia Eagles' decisive win over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night has Jerry Jones talking. The Dallas Cowboys team owner revealed on a radio station that he watched every snap of that game, and acknowledges that his team will face a real threat when they come up against him. Craig Carton believes Jones' concern is premature, seeing as the Cowboys have multiple games to prepare for before they see the Eagles. Watch as he shares his thoughts on Jerry's comments.
Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2

FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback

The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
