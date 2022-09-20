QB3? Eagles’ Jalen Hurts pushing Allen, Mahomes in MVP odds

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are creating waves in NFL futures betting markets.

Hurts scored a pair of rushing TDs and tossed one in a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night that has the Eagles at 2-0 to start the season.

Hurts continues to see his MVP odds hiked and he’s third behind favorite Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at multiple sportsbooks.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Hurts at +800, Mahomes +450 and Allen +300. FanDuel has Hurts +1000, Mahomes +460 and Allen +340. DraftKings goes Hurts (+800), Mahomes (+500) and Allen (+350).

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is fourth at all three books and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens No. 5.

A different QB is listed No. 6 at all three books: Aaron Rodgers (+1700, FanDuel), Tua Tagovailoa (+1800, Caesars) and Russell Wilson (+2000, DraftKings).

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the first non-QB listed in MVP futures at FanDuel (+7500) and DraftKings (+6500), but Caesars has Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor even at +6000.

