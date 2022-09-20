ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

People's Light 1st bilingual production celebrates Kennett Square's mushroom industry

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zERug_0i2qnv3M00

Sep. 15 marked the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month and a theater company in Malvern, Chester County just debuted its first-ever bilingual production.

"Mushroom" tells the story of the mushroom industry in our own Kennett Square.

Eisa Davis is a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Mare of Easttown cast member.

Her original work is on stage now at People's Light in Malvern. She says the story intertwines culture, immigration, and the art of growing and harvesting mushrooms, in both English and Spanish.

"There are all of these workers and stories who are in the shadows who we don't see, and yet who we are dependent upon," Davis says. "I think that this play is really about the way that we all are taking care of one another or maybe, you know, not taking enough care of one another. It's about seeing how we might grow toward a more compassionate existence."

Davis' play was translated by Mexican playwright Georgina Escobar. If you don't speak Spanish, the dialogue is translated on a screen.

"You don't necessarily have to depend on on the language on the screens, but it's there and it feels more like a dance or witnessing a symphony, rather than feeling like you're going to miss something if you don't read it," Escobar says. "I think our designers have done a beautiful job at mixing that into the world."

"Mushroom" runs through Oct. 16 at People's Light in Malvern.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Square, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Easttown Township, PA
Kennett Square, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Malvern, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Bilingual#Mushroom#People S Light 1st#Mare Of Easttown#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Industry
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy