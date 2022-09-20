Read full article on original website
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
Florida tow truck driver shot, killed car owner during repossession, police say
Investigators said the tow truck driver tried to repossess a vehicle, then an altercation took place. Police say shots were fired and the car owner died next to the truck.
NBC Miami
Broward Man Accused of Grand Theft of Property Through Warranty Deed Fraud
At least two property owners nearly lost their real estate through warranty deed fraud, but now a Fort Lauderdale man is facing grand theft charges, police said. Roosevelt Rendale Permenter, 34, was arrested Tuesday for using the property owners’ personal information to fraudulently create, sign, notarize, and file warranty deed documents at the Broward Property Appraiser’s Office, according to the arrest report.
Click10.com
Police investigating possible abduction in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County. Authorities were seen responding to a home on Southwest 48th Street and 87th Place. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an abduction. Police said they...
miamisprings.com
MSPD Arrests Man on Burglary Charges on Lee Drive
The Miami Springs Police Department announced the arrest of Davin Pierre for allegedly burglarizing a home along the 500 block of Lee Drive on Friday, September 16th. According to the release, Miami Springs Police Officers responded to a burglary in progress. The officers were advised by a male victim at the residence that the victim had made eye contact with the suspect in the victim’s backyard. According to Police, once the suspect saw the resident, the suspect took a “bottle of alcohol and shoes belong to the victim and fled.” According to Miami Springs Police, the suspect fled by jumping over a neighbor’s fend and then entered an unlocked exterior laundry room.
NBC Miami
Man Who was Caught on Camera Shooting Up Lauderhill Fire Rescue Truck Arrested: Police
A man who was caught on camera shooting up a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck last week has been arrested, police said. Jermaine Shennett, 41, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm on an emergency medical provider, Lauderhill Police officials said. Officials said three emergency medical...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted
A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
cw34.com
Deputy investigating collision finds, arrests one of the parties at home, not at the scene
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash west of Boca Raton ended with only one of the people involved talking to a sheriff's deputy. The other is now charged with a lesser crime than hit and run. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. causing her...
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines Driver, 80, Accused of Hitting Three Motorcycles and Fleeing Police
An 80-year-old Pembroke Pines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcycle with his SUV is facing a new charge for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop. Stephen Allen Borish was pulled over in November 2020 when a Pembroke Pines police officer checked the license plate on a Hyundai Santa Fe and discovered there was an outstanding arrest warrant for Borish, who was the registered owner of the SUV.
Woman wrecks ex’s car after seeing pictures of him with new girlfriend
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys cops say a thief used a personal watercraft to commit a crime
Call it the perfect Florida Keys crime. A suspect on a personal watercraft stealing fishing equipment from a docked boat. Police say that’s what happened and arrested a Coral Gables man. He’s accused of using a waterbike to steal from a vessel. Frank Alexander Pena, 22, was released...
CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars
SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
bulletin-news.com
Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Lauderhill Home
Following a gunshot in the driveway of a Lauderhill residence, one guy was taken to the hospital right away on Wednesday. According to Lauderhill Police, the gunshot happened in the 3300 block of Northwest 8th Place shortly before 2 a.m. Two guys were reportedly seated in the driveway when a vehicle stopped in front of the house, according to the police.
NBC Miami
Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines
A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
Man threatens cousins after they evict his sister from their Florida home
A South Florida man was arrested after threatening his cousins at gunpoint after they evicted his sister from their home.
NBC Miami
Family of Man Killed in Execution-Style Shooting in Fort Lauderdale Seeking Answers
The family of a man who was fatally shot while shopping at a Fort Lauderdale market in March in a shocking execution-style murder that was caught on camera issued a plea Tuesday for help to find the killer. Collette Black, the mother of 34-year-old Steven Black, spoke at a news...
Click10.com
Arsonist arrested after fire at Miami-Dade warehouse, police say
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A man had been harassing a woman before yet another fire on Wednesday in an industrial complex in Miami-Dade County, said a resident who did not want to be identified. Miami-Dade firefighters extinguished the flames at a warehouse building at 2121 NW 139 St., in...
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Police searching for two suspects after robbery in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for two suspects after a robbery occurred on Monday night in Pembroke Pines. Pembroke Pines police said the robbery took place near Walmart located at 12800 Pines Blvd. Detectives say one suspect is a black male with hair in twists and is...
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
