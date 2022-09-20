ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

NBC Miami

Broward Man Accused of Grand Theft of Property Through Warranty Deed Fraud

At least two property owners nearly lost their real estate through warranty deed fraud, but now a Fort Lauderdale man is facing grand theft charges, police said. Roosevelt Rendale Permenter, 34, was arrested Tuesday for using the property owners’ personal information to fraudulently create, sign, notarize, and file warranty deed documents at the Broward Property Appraiser’s Office, according to the arrest report.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating possible abduction in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County. Authorities were seen responding to a home on Southwest 48th Street and 87th Place. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an abduction. Police said they...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
City
Miami Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
miamisprings.com

MSPD Arrests Man on Burglary Charges on Lee Drive

The Miami Springs Police Department announced the arrest of Davin Pierre for allegedly burglarizing a home along the 500 block of Lee Drive on Friday, September 16th. According to the release, Miami Springs Police Officers responded to a burglary in progress. The officers were advised by a male victim at the residence that the victim had made eye contact with the suspect in the victim’s backyard. According to Police, once the suspect saw the resident, the suspect took a “bottle of alcohol and shoes belong to the victim and fled.” According to Miami Springs Police, the suspect fled by jumping over a neighbor’s fend and then entered an unlocked exterior laundry room.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted

A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Pembroke Pines Driver, 80, Accused of Hitting Three Motorcycles and Fleeing Police

An 80-year-old Pembroke Pines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcycle with his SUV is facing a new charge for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop. Stephen Allen Borish was pulled over in November 2020 when a Pembroke Pines police officer checked the license plate on a Hyundai Santa Fe and discovered there was an outstanding arrest warrant for Borish, who was the registered owner of the SUV.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars

SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
bulletin-news.com

Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Lauderhill Home

Following a gunshot in the driveway of a Lauderhill residence, one guy was taken to the hospital right away on Wednesday. According to Lauderhill Police, the gunshot happened in the 3300 block of Northwest 8th Place shortly before 2 a.m. Two guys were reportedly seated in the driveway when a vehicle stopped in front of the house, according to the police.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines

A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

