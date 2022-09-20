The Miami Springs Police Department announced the arrest of Davin Pierre for allegedly burglarizing a home along the 500 block of Lee Drive on Friday, September 16th. According to the release, Miami Springs Police Officers responded to a burglary in progress. The officers were advised by a male victim at the residence that the victim had made eye contact with the suspect in the victim’s backyard. According to Police, once the suspect saw the resident, the suspect took a “bottle of alcohol and shoes belong to the victim and fled.” According to Miami Springs Police, the suspect fled by jumping over a neighbor’s fend and then entered an unlocked exterior laundry room.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO