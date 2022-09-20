ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Mom accused of preventing daughter’s surgical wounds from healing

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mother is being accused of preventing her daughter’s surgical wounds from healing and benefiting from a fundraiser created for her child’s health needs.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, an investigation was opened against Yevette Marie Brady, 31, of Carbondale, after a report that her 10-year-old daughter’s surgical wounds were not being treated, and reopened to prevent healing.

On June 8, investigators say the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services received a referral for suspected child abuse.

As stated in the affidavit, Brady’s daughter suffers from scoliosis and required back surgery in 2019. In the referral, it alleges that Brady manipulated her daughter’s wounds on her back for over 2 years, preventing the wounds from healing and causing her to undergo further surgeries.

Mother accused of severely neglecting disabled daughter

Medical officials say they believed that the challenges with the victim’s wound healing are stemming from wound manipulation.

The referral stated the victim’s large incisions on her back were “opened up in ways that can only be explained by someone in the home purposely scraping at the incisions with either fingers or an instrument”, according to court documents.

Through further investigation, Brady was also alleged to have taken her daughter to various medical centers for gastrointestinal and neurological issues, but doctors were unable to find a source for Brady’s medical claims about her daughter, police said.

According to investigators, On July 7, the victim was interviewed by investigators and stated her mother “was not manipulating her wounds,” but then said her mother explained what questions would be asked and told her how to answer them.

According to court papers, it was also discovered that Brady’s main financial instrument would come from a GoFundMe account, which was created by the community to raise funds and donations, specifically from the victim’s wounds not healing.

Brady is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and simple assault.

Comments

Yayii Lugo Ortiz
2d ago

I hope they took that poor child from that monster and may she never ever see her again😭💔

