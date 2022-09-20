Read full article on original website
Another Broad Daylight Shooting In Atlantic City, New Jersey
Multiple law enforcement sources have exclusively confirmed to us that a shooting has occurred on Wednesday, September 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 140 N. South Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We have also confirmed that the victim was shot in the back and is alive at this...
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
Arrest made in New Jersey hit-and-run crash that injured 14-year-old, killed horse she was riding
"I feel hurt. Like I don't know, just angry about it," the teen said.
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After North Cape May Crash
A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries. Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.
NJ man’s death at food processing site prompts OSHA inspection
A man’s death at a food processing facility in Cumberland County has prompted an investigation by federal labor inspectors — as the company has said there was a workplace accident that caused the fatality. State Police said troopers responded before 8 a.m. on Monday to a report of...
Prosecutor: Ex-employee scammed $1.3M from Ocean County, NJ car dealership
An Ocean County man has been accused of ripping off an auto dealership where he used to work, pocketing over one million dollars in a billing scheme, authorities said. Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was arrested on Monday and charged with money laundering and theft, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The amount of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community as well as the Jersey Shore and state of New Jersey as a whole for years now has been mind numbing.
Young Pilot, Dad ID'd As Victims Killed In NJ Plane Crash
A 24-year-old commercial airlines pilot and his dad were identified as the victims killed in a small plane crash in South Jersey Monday, Sept. 19. John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, and his son, Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken — who was operating the plane — were pronounced dead at the scene in Upper Deerfield after the afternoon crash, according to New Jersey State Police and the FAA.
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
Factory Worker Killed In South Jersey Accident
Federal officials are investigating a fatal accident at a food manufacturing plant in South Jersey. The accident occurred on Monday, Sept. 19 at Lassonde Pappas & Co. Inc. in Bridgeton, OSHA Regional Director Lenore Uddyback-Fortson said. No other details were immediately available. Company officials did not return a call for...
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
Police: Man From Ireland Stole Vehicle in North Wildwood, NJ
Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
