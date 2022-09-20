ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After North Cape May Crash

A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries. Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Daily Voice

Young Pilot, Dad ID'd As Victims Killed In NJ Plane Crash

A 24-year-old commercial airlines pilot and his dad were identified as the victims killed in a small plane crash in South Jersey Monday, Sept. 19. John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, and his son, Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken — who was operating the plane — were pronounced dead at the scene in Upper Deerfield after the afternoon crash, according to New Jersey State Police and the FAA.
ELMER, NJ
Daily Voice

Factory Worker Killed In South Jersey Accident

Federal officials are investigating a fatal accident at a food manufacturing plant in South Jersey. The accident occurred on Monday, Sept. 19 at Lassonde Pappas & Co. Inc. in Bridgeton, OSHA Regional Director Lenore Uddyback-Fortson said. No other details were immediately available. Company officials did not return a call for...
BRIDGETON, NJ
987thecoast.com

34 Year Old Man Killed in Hamilton Township Crash

34 year old Justin Vanaman of Cumberland County lost his life Wednesday during a head on motor vehicle accident in Hamilton Township. Police say Vanaman’s vehicle crossed the center line of Millville Avenue and collided with another vehicle. An 80 year old woman who was driving the other vehicle was hospitalized.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Police: Man From Ireland Stole Vehicle in North Wildwood, NJ

Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ

