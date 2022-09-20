ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

One hurt in officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting. This happened just after midnight near Southwest 104th and Western in Oklahoma City. Police say it started with a traffic stop on a person who may have been involved in an earlier stabbing. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
University of Oklahoma
okcfox.com

Motion filed to dismiss civil lawsuit against former Oklahoma City cop Daniel Holtzclaw

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A motion has been filed to dismiss a federal civil lawsuit against former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw. The seven remaining plaintiffs - Tabatha Barnes, Regina Copeland, Shardayreon Hill, Carla Johnson, Jannie Ligons, Kala Lyles, and Terri Morris - voluntarily dismissed their lawsuits and agreed to never file the same claims against him.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Sand Springs community mourns teen crash victims

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

