Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
UCO female student athletes sue the university for alleged Title IX discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Three track and field and cross country team members are suing UCO for what they say is discrimination against female athletes. This is a Title IX case, a law that's been in place for 50 years to prohibit schools that receive federal funds from discriminating against people on the basis of their sex.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City named the fourth-best city in the United States for tacos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — If you live in the Oklahoma City metro, you don't have to go far to find some great tacos. A new study from Clever found that Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in the country for tacos. Clever looked at data from from the U.S....
okcfox.com
'Maddening and frustrating': UCO staff member outraged about possibility of job cuts
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — On September 20, Fox 25 got its hands on a leaked email sent to University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) staff. The email says declining enrollment could force UCO to cut 30 faculty positions by the end of the school year. A UCO staff member shared...
okcfox.com
Mid-Del Schools to launch first-in-state program to give free period products to students
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Public Schools announced a program for addressing period poverty in public schools by providing dispensers with free period products in restrooms in each of the district's elementary, middle and high schools. Mid-Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital -...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
okcfox.com
California man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A California man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Oklahoma City shortly after midnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Ford F450 with a 40-foot trailer driven by a Narasota, Texas man struck the victim on I-40 westbound. Troopers said the Ford F450 driver...
okcfox.com
One hurt in officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting. This happened just after midnight near Southwest 104th and Western in Oklahoma City. Police say it started with a traffic stop on a person who may have been involved in an earlier stabbing. The...
okcfox.com
Tulsa doctor explains process of fixing botched tattoos, advises researching in advance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thirty-six percent of Americans have a tattoo, and a new survey shows that nearly half of Americans under the age of 40 have one, but what happens if you get a tattoo and later decide that you hate it?. Doctors say having one removed is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Edmond leaders partner with Healthy Minds to address mental health within city
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — After a year of work, Edmond leaders are coming together to address mental health in the city. City and community leaders partnered with Healthy Minds, an Oklahoma mental health think tank. They collected data to see how people in Edmond are being effected by mental health issues.
okcfox.com
Seven Oklahoma counties getting $31M in loans and grants for high-speed internet access
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Thursday that the department is awarding $31 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for residents and businesses in seven Oklahoma counties. The counties receiving the money are Choctaw, McCurtain, Osage, Caddo, Comanche,...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police serving 'high risk search warrant,' asks people to avoid E. 7th Street
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police said the scene is now secure. The Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team is serving a "high risk search warrant" in the area of 2700 E. 7th Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area. The search warrant is also being served close...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Board of Education approves budget request to increase teacher salaries by $5k
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The State Board of Education is putting a spotlight on teacher pay. On Thursday, the board unanimously approved a budget request for FY24, increasing salaries of all Oklahoma educators. The budget request is for around $3.57 billion, which is 12% more than the 2023...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
OHP: Konawa man brought to OU Medical Center after car strikes cow in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Konawa man was is in critical condition after troopers said he was speeding and struck a car in the roadway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 39, about a mile east of Asher. Troopers said Jaiden Jones was going...
okcfox.com
Wellness Wednesday: CDC issues alert for virus with Polio-like symptoms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC issued an alert for a virus that is causing Polio-like symptoms. The Enterovirus is a virus is present in Oklahoma and is giving people who contract it symptoms similar to Polio. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health sits down with Fox 25's Dan...
okcfox.com
Motion filed to dismiss civil lawsuit against former Oklahoma City cop Daniel Holtzclaw
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A motion has been filed to dismiss a federal civil lawsuit against former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw. The seven remaining plaintiffs - Tabatha Barnes, Regina Copeland, Shardayreon Hill, Carla Johnson, Jannie Ligons, Kala Lyles, and Terri Morris - voluntarily dismissed their lawsuits and agreed to never file the same claims against him.
okcfox.com
Sand Springs community mourns teen crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
okcfox.com
Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
okcfox.com
Cleveland County deputy helps new driver learn how to drive stick shift
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Cleveland County deputy took it upon himself to help a young woman learn how to drive a stick shift after she was having issues. Deputies Kendrae Traylor and Ryan Graham came across a young lady whose vehicle was stalled out in the middle of the road.
Comments / 0