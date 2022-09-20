ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans Mills, NY

Vincent F. Alfano

OSWEGO – Vincent “Vinny” F. Alfano passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 67 at Oswego Hospital in Oswego, New York. Vinny was born to the late Sebastian B. and Viola G. “Ouderkirk” Alfano on August 27, 1955. Vinny enjoyed...
FULTON, NY
Susan E. Victory

OSWEGO – Susan E. Victory, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022. Born in Massena, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Jean (Babcock) Kelly. Susan was a graduate of Massena High School. In her younger years, she traveled the world...
OSWEGO, NY
Matt Nimey takes over Lee Buick and GMC in Boonville

BOONVILLE- The deal is done. Lee Buick & GMC has officially changed ownership. Earlier this week, Matt Nimey officially took over the renowned dealership off Route 12. “We're so excited to be a part of the Boonville Community,” Nimey said. “We look forward to serving the Boonville community...
BOONVILLE, NY
Evans Mills, NY
Evans Mills, NY
See the Funny Sign War Between Oswego KFC and the New Popeyes

Is the town of Oswego big enough for two national fried chicken chains?. A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened recently in the Central New York port city, and they received a welcome message from the unlikeliest of sources: KFC. These photos come courtesy of Cheryl McKeown Accordino of Oswego, and...
OSWEGO, NY
Watertown officials closing Court Street this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Court Street in Watertown will be closed later this week. According to the City of Watertown Planning Department, a segment of Court Street between the two entrances to Marshall Places will be closed to thru traffic on September 22 and September 23. Planning...
WATERTOWN, NY
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MEXICO, NY
Focus on New Haven

Because I believe in the value of preserving local history, I’m always happy to hear about young people taking an interest in our past. Of course, we should all be mindful of where we come from, but this is especially true for the young because they will be responsible for the future of our cities and towns. Any chance for success can only happen when children understand and embrace their community’s history.
NEW HAVEN, NY
Expect Snow murder trial in 2023

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The earliest Michael Snow of Massena will stand trial for the killing of a SUNY Potsdam student is the first part of 2023. That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua. Snow, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, is...
MASSENA, NY
Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash. The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street. Officials say there was backlash from residents and...
WATERTOWN, NY
NSYP: Woman dies after bike, vehicle crash in Jefferson County

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Adams Center is dead after a crash between a bicycle and vehicle in the Town of Adams on Friday, according to New York State Police. Police responded to the accident around 2:43 p.m. on Route 11. An investigation into the crash determined...
ADAMS, NY
Diana J. Fox

MEXICO, NY – Diana J. Fox, age 76, of Mexico, New York, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Marjorie McWilliams; and brother, Edward McWilliams. Diana is survived by her loving husband of 58 years,...
MEXICO, NY
Barbara Ann Boyce

OSWEGO – It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce, 89, announces her passing on the morning of September 11, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, New York, on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, New York, where they operated the West End Diner for years.
OSWEGO, NY
