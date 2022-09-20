Read full article on original website
Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy 200 To Pay Record $1,500 To The Winner
OSWEGO – After a three year hiatus, Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy will return this Friday, September 23 featuring the PRO Clone 360 Fall Frenzy 200, paying a record $1,500 to the winner. The evening finale will be the longest running event ever held at the kartway, running 200-laps...
Vincent F. Alfano
OSWEGO – Vincent “Vinny” F. Alfano passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 67 at Oswego Hospital in Oswego, New York. Vinny was born to the late Sebastian B. and Viola G. “Ouderkirk” Alfano on August 27, 1955. Vinny enjoyed...
Susan E. Victory
OSWEGO – Susan E. Victory, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022. Born in Massena, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Jean (Babcock) Kelly. Susan was a graduate of Massena High School. In her younger years, she traveled the world...
flackbroadcasting.com
Matt Nimey takes over Lee Buick and GMC in Boonville
BOONVILLE- The deal is done. Lee Buick & GMC has officially changed ownership. Earlier this week, Matt Nimey officially took over the renowned dealership off Route 12. “We're so excited to be a part of the Boonville Community,” Nimey said. “We look forward to serving the Boonville community...
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
Winners Announced For 2022 “Hooked On The Salmon River” Juried Art Show
PULASKI, NY –The Salmon River Fine Arts Center announced the winners of the third annual Hooked on the Salmon River juried and themed exhibition. Awards were presented during an opening reception Friday, September 9 and the ceremony was also streamed over Facebook Live. The video is still available on their Facebook page for those interested in viewing,
Salmon River Fine Arts Center Online Auction To Be Held September 30
PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is holding their annual online auction on September 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Early bidding and preview starts Friday, September 23 by visiting https://srfac.betterworld.org and will run through 8 pm, Saturday, September 30. Simply select the 2022 Auction link...
See the Funny Sign War Between Oswego KFC and the New Popeyes
Is the town of Oswego big enough for two national fried chicken chains?. A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened recently in the Central New York port city, and they received a welcome message from the unlikeliest of sources: KFC. These photos come courtesy of Cheryl McKeown Accordino of Oswego, and...
Staying Close To Home: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Accepts Position At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.
informnny.com
Watertown officials closing Court Street this week
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Court Street in Watertown will be closed later this week. According to the City of Watertown Planning Department, a segment of Court Street between the two entrances to Marshall Places will be closed to thru traffic on September 22 and September 23. Planning...
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
Focus on New Haven
Because I believe in the value of preserving local history, I’m always happy to hear about young people taking an interest in our past. Of course, we should all be mindful of where we come from, but this is especially true for the young because they will be responsible for the future of our cities and towns. Any chance for success can only happen when children understand and embrace their community’s history.
OCSD Board Of Education Looks At Possible Repurposing Of Frederick Leighton Elementary School
OSWEGO – Long term district plans were discussed during last night’s Board of Education meeting last night, Tuesday, September 20, including the possible repurposing of Frederick Leighton Elementary School. Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III discussed the four-part Efficiency Study the district hired out earlier this year to examine...
wwnytv.com
Expect Snow murder trial in 2023
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The earliest Michael Snow of Massena will stand trial for the killing of a SUNY Potsdam student is the first part of 2023. That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua. Snow, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, is...
National Grid Employees Take Part In Day Of Service Across Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – National Grid employees fanned out across Oswego County to volunteer for organizations on September 16 as part of the company’s second annual Day of Service. A crew of volunteers painted a back porch at a United Way senior residence in Oswego. Another team served lunch...
wwnytv.com
Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash. The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street. Officials say there was backlash from residents and...
Oswego County Holds Paper Shredding Event On Sept. 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in front of the main office at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. County residents may bring up to five bankers’...
cnyhomepage.com
NSYP: Woman dies after bike, vehicle crash in Jefferson County
ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Adams Center is dead after a crash between a bicycle and vehicle in the Town of Adams on Friday, according to New York State Police. Police responded to the accident around 2:43 p.m. on Route 11. An investigation into the crash determined...
Diana J. Fox
MEXICO, NY – Diana J. Fox, age 76, of Mexico, New York, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Marjorie McWilliams; and brother, Edward McWilliams. Diana is survived by her loving husband of 58 years,...
Barbara Ann Boyce
OSWEGO – It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce, 89, announces her passing on the morning of September 11, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, New York, on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, New York, where they operated the West End Diner for years.
