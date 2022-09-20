ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

NASA aims to redirect asteroid next week in first planetary defense test

By Steven Masso
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTSF5_0i2qmNNN00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NASA’s asteroid redirection test is scheduled to make impact next week.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, is a first-of-its kind planetary defense test used to redirect an asteroid if it were on a collision course with Earth, a post by NASA stated.

USDA clears new genetically-modified purple tomato

NASA is targeting an asteroid named Dimorphos, which is not a threat to Earth. NASA called the asteroid a “perfect testing ground” to see if crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid will change it’s course.

Dimorphos is a 525-foot moonlet asteroid that is orbiting a larger asteroid named Didymos.

DART, which was built by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, will have a spacecraft intentionally collide with the asteroid, a method referred to as kinetic impact.

“While no known asteroid larger than 140 meters in size has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years, only about 40 percent of those asteroids have been found as of October 2021,” the post stated.

NASA lander captures 4 meteoroids hitting Mars

The DART spacecraft launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket on November 23, 2021.

The spacecraft is expected to make impact with the asteroid on Sept. 26, colliding with Dimorphos at a speed of 4 miles per second. NASA will be live streaming coverage of the DART collision on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube beginning at 6 p.m.

Impact is expected to take place at 7:14 p.m. ET.

At the time of the impact, the asteroid will be roughly 6.8 million miles from Earth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Maryland State
Harlingen, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Earth, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asteroid#Redirect#Mars#Spacex#Dart
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy