ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Poverty rate dips in Cleveland but remains among the nation’s highest - 2021 census estimates

By Zachary Smith, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland.com

Ground-level ozone is getting worse in Cleveland, requiring the city to develop an action plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ground-level ozone has gotten worse in Cleveland as evidenced by the Ohio EPA’s recent reclassification of the city’s compliance status. The city was downgraded from marginal non-attainment to moderate non-attainment after it was determined by the Ohio EPA that the city still is not in compliance with 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ground-level ozone, according to an announcement Thursday by the city’s Department of Public Health.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland school board wanted to extend contract of outgoing CEO Eric Gordon months ago, sources say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The board of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was ready in April to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract – months before his eventual announcement that he would be stepping down after this school year, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com on condition of anonymity.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Child Poverty#Poverty Rate#U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Theater-for-Young-Audiences spotlights children and families: Talk of the Towns

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - Theater-for-Young-Audiences USA is the leading national organization for the professional field of theatre for children and families, representing over 1,000-member theatres, organizations, and individual artists across 47 states. Dedicated to ensuring that all young people have access to high-quality theatre experiences, TYA/USA offers a variety of programming and provides a network of exchange that connects professionals working across the industry.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy