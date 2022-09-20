Poverty rate dips in Cleveland but remains among the nation’s highest - 2021 census estimates

Read full article on original website
What will it take for Cleveland to get an airport that’s not a pit?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks at the very bottom among mid-sized airports in the U.S., according to a recent national survey of customers by J.D. Power. We’re talking about the crowded terminal, expensive food, dirty bathrooms and shortage of parking at Cleveland’s aging airport, on Today in...
Chicago hospital leader tapped as new MetroHealth CEO, starting Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The chief operating officer of a large Chicago hospital devoted to caring for the poor and disenfranchised has been selected to succeed Dr. Akram Boutros as the next president and CEO of Cuyahoga County’s public MetroHealth System. Airica Steed, executive vice president/system chief operating officer...
Cuyahoga County losing millions in deal to house Cleveland inmates, calling future partnership in question
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may soon be reevaluating Cleveland’s continued use of a shared jail after losing millions of dollars in what is being described as an “unbalanced” deal to house their inmates. During a presentation to council’s Public Safety and Justice Affairs Committee on...
Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
Parma awards five-year economic development extension to Prince & Izant
PARMA, Ohio -- Two years after the Prince & Izant Co. announced plans to expand operations at its existing Parma facility, City Council is considering a five-year extension to the international organization’s previous economic development agreement. “Initially in 2016, we entered into an economic development agreement -- payroll tax...
Alpha Phi Alpha Homes breaks ground on Residences at Good Park in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, a nonprofit housing, development and management corporation, broke ground Wednesday on a new property in West Akron called Residences at Good Park. Plans for the new neighborhood, located at 630 Mull Avenue, call for building 89 single-family homes and townhomes. Homes in...
Ground-level ozone is getting worse in Cleveland, requiring the city to develop an action plan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ground-level ozone has gotten worse in Cleveland as evidenced by the Ohio EPA’s recent reclassification of the city’s compliance status. The city was downgraded from marginal non-attainment to moderate non-attainment after it was determined by the Ohio EPA that the city still is not in compliance with 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ground-level ozone, according to an announcement Thursday by the city’s Department of Public Health.
Cleveland school board wanted to extend contract of outgoing CEO Eric Gordon months ago, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The board of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was ready in April to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract – months before his eventual announcement that he would be stepping down after this school year, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com on condition of anonymity.
Oberlin College could have found better uses for $36M than paying defamation damages to Gibson’s Bakery
Regarding the $36 million Oberlin College has been required to pay Gibson’s Bakery:. Leaving aside fees paid by the college to Washington lawyers and the cost of insurance, the $36 million might have been spent as follows:. (1) By giving each of the 295 underpaid members of the full-time...
Parma Ward 4 Councilwoman Saban resigns to become next clerk of council
PARMA, Ohio -- After longtime Clerk of Council Ken Ramser announced Monday (Sept. 19) his intention to retire at the end of the month, City Council unanimously voted to name Ward 4 Councilwoman Kristin Saban as his replacement. “I want to wish Ken a happy retirement that is well earned,”...
Feds accuse North Ridgeville doctor of ordering unnecessary cancer tests, braces in telemedicine visits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A North Ridgeville doctor is accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict someone’s likelihood of cancer and for prescribing braces to patients who didn’t need them. Timothy Sutton, 41, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with health care fraud...
‘The noblest profession of all’ - caregivers celebrated at Top Nurses Awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nurses, those dedicated workers who help families and patients through their worst moments, were celebrated Thursday during cleveland.com & The Plain Dealer Top Nurses Awards presented by Cleveland Clinic. “Nursing is the noblest profession of all,” said keynote speaker Rebecca Patton, a professor of nursing at...
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
City of Cleveland seeking consultants for new downtown lakefront master plan with broader scope than Haslam proposal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a drive to take full ownership of an effort to reshape highways, transit and public spaces on the downtown lakefront, the City of Cleveland announced Wednesday it is embarking on a new master plan for the area. The new planning process, on which the administration...
Strongsville will pay engineering firm $319,000 to study possible I-71 interchange at Boston Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Euthenics Inc., a Cleveland engineering firm, no more than $319,342 to perform feasibility and traffic studies for a possible new Interstate 71 interchange at Boston Road in Strongsville and Brunswick. Euthenics will also identify various design options for an I-71/Boston interchange and report...
Cuyahoga council proposes 40-year sales tax extension to pay for new jail, but worries none will be left for new courthouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council generally seems to support plans to build a new jail but wrestled, Thursday, over how best to pay for it and what impact it may have on future projects, like building a new courthouse. Executive Armond Budish has proposed permanently extending the quarter-percent...
Wanda C. Jones for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024: endorsement editorial
Twice, in 2018 and 2020, our editorial board enthusiastically endorsed Cuyahoga Common Pleas Judge Wanda C. Jones, urging voters to retain this gifted, hardworking and innovative judge on the respective General Division seats to which she had been appointed. We’re hoping the third time is the charm. Jones, 50,...
Theater-for-Young-Audiences spotlights children and families: Talk of the Towns
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - Theater-for-Young-Audiences USA is the leading national organization for the professional field of theatre for children and families, representing over 1,000-member theatres, organizations, and individual artists across 47 states. Dedicated to ensuring that all young people have access to high-quality theatre experiences, TYA/USA offers a variety of programming and provides a network of exchange that connects professionals working across the industry.
Broadview Heights expected to approve TIF for 54 acres off Ohio 82 near I-77
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – City Council will likely approve a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for 54 acres of land the city and other entities own near the end of Treeworth Boulevard, just west of Interstate 77. The TIF would mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to...
Rain, cool weather bring in early steelhead trout: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Walleye and yellow perch fishermen aren’t going to be very happy with the big winds and cool temperatures along the Lake Erie shoreline Friday and Saturday, but steelhead trout anglers are smiling. That’s because surprising numbers of trophy trout from Lake Erie’s world class steelhead...
