Syracuse, NY

Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MEXICO, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson promoted by City of Syracuse

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as director of minority affairs. As director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. Hudgins-Johnson joined the city’s Central Permit Office in 2014 as the right-of-way coordinator. In...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Community expresses concern over attendance at Syracuse city schools

Student attendance was the first issue raised at the most recent Syracuse City School District community meeting. The public discussion on Tuesday evening is part of a conversation series hosted by Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis. Several attendees at Tuesday’s session said students who aren’t showing up to class can get...
SYRACUSE, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
wrvo.org

Some school districts in tough spot as universal free lunch program ends

Parents may have to make some difficult choices this school year, as prices at the grocery store go up, and a federal program to provide free school meals ends. Nancy Younglove is the Food Service Director at Hannibal Central School District in Oswego County. While the universal free meal program has ended, Hannibal is still able to provide free meals through the community eligibility provision for districts who meet a certain threshold of families in need.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Cheapest holiday flights from local airports

NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
ELMIRA, NY
urbancny.com

SU Student Athletes Support Blessings in a Backpack “44 Hours of Change”

Student Athletes at Syracuse University are supporting children who face food insecurity in the community. The university’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Diversity and Inclusion Student-Athlete Board teamed up for the “44 Hours of Change” fundraiser to benefit the Syracuse City School District chapter of Blessings in a Backpack. The program provides food for school-aged children who might otherwise go hungry on weekends. Students took donations of non-perishable food items at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 4-10

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10. Four food services failed their inspections: Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool Lakeside Vista, Marietta Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County unsure whether to keep, sell historic house

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A historic house in Ithaca is causing much debate. Tompkins County owns the red house on North Tioga Street. Officials say it’s in bad shape, and fixing it would cost nearly $1.2 million. Legislator Mike Lane says many renovations would be needed, including a...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Syracuse Councilors raise questions about proposed trash collection pilot program

Syracuse common councilors have a number of questions as the Walsh Administration tries to move forward with the next step in overhauling its trash collection system. Councilors are being asked to approve a one-year, roughly half million dollar agreement with Waste Management of New York for a pilot program using automated trucks and new trash carts. Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll Dunham says the contractor would be assigned to specific neighborhoods for about 3 to 4 months at a time.
SYRACUSE, NY

