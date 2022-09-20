Read full article on original website
TMR: Sept. 22: Colleen Heflin and Michah Rothbart, “New Evidence Regarding the Importance of Food Assistance Programs”
Thursday Morning Roundtable: Join the Conversation!. Due to increased privacy and security concerns we are now required to ask all attendees to pre-register in order to attend our meetings. Please click below to register for this event. Due to increased privacy and security concerns we are now required to ask...
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
Company news: Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson promoted by City of Syracuse
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as director of minority affairs. As director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. Hudgins-Johnson joined the city’s Central Permit Office in 2014 as the right-of-way coordinator. In...
Community expresses concern over attendance at Syracuse city schools
Student attendance was the first issue raised at the most recent Syracuse City School District community meeting. The public discussion on Tuesday evening is part of a conversation series hosted by Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis. Several attendees at Tuesday’s session said students who aren’t showing up to class can get...
Staying Close To Home: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Accepts Position At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.
Amazon in Clay ramps up hiring as it prepares to ring in its first holiday season
Clay, N.Y. — Online retailing giant Amazon has quickly become one of the Syracuse area’s largest private employers. Just four months after opening, the company’s distribution center in Clay — at 3.8 million square feet, one of the largest warehouses in the world — employs 2,500 full-time workers.
Plans for Unused Hand Sanitizer Sitting at Old Airport Runway Near Utica
There's an update on the story from earlier this year about the hand sanitizer -- paid for with state tax dollars -- that has been sitting unused on an old airport runway near Utica. Albany's Channel 6 reports the state is paying Kodak to bring it to Rochester, and the...
Syracuse Common Council Education & Human Development Committee Meeting on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.
From City of Syracuse Councilor Rita M. Paniagua, Chairperson- Education & Human Development Committee. There will be an Education & Human Development Committee Meeting on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Common Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall. The...
Some school districts in tough spot as universal free lunch program ends
Parents may have to make some difficult choices this school year, as prices at the grocery store go up, and a federal program to provide free school meals ends. Nancy Younglove is the Food Service Director at Hannibal Central School District in Oswego County. While the universal free meal program has ended, Hannibal is still able to provide free meals through the community eligibility provision for districts who meet a certain threshold of families in need.
Cheapest holiday flights from local airports
NEW YORK (WETM) – It’s the time of year to start thinking about the holidays. Millions of people will be taking to the skies to travel on vacations, to visit family, to just to get away. And if you’re booking a flight, one of your top concerns will be airfares. To create this survey of […]
SU Student Athletes Support Blessings in a Backpack “44 Hours of Change”
Student Athletes at Syracuse University are supporting children who face food insecurity in the community. The university’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Diversity and Inclusion Student-Athlete Board teamed up for the “44 Hours of Change” fundraiser to benefit the Syracuse City School District chapter of Blessings in a Backpack. The program provides food for school-aged children who might otherwise go hungry on weekends. Students took donations of non-perishable food items at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex.
8 Businesses That Could Replace Bed Bath and Beyond in New Hartford
The sad news was announced earlier this week that Bed Bath and Beyond in New Hartford is amongst the list of locations closing their doors this year. When that building becomes vacant - it gives the chance for something new to go in. What would you like to see move into that space in Consumer Square?
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 4-10
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10. Four food services failed their inspections: Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool Lakeside Vista, Marietta Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical […]
Fulton Common Council Hears Concern Regarding Nestle Building 30, Approves $120k In ARPA Funds During Meeting
FULTON – During last night’s brief Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, September 20, the council listened to concerns regarding plans for Nestle Building 30 and then approved all items on the agenda. One person spoke during public comment. Fourth Ward resident Amelia Ray expressed her concern with the...
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
Tompkins County unsure whether to keep, sell historic house
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A historic house in Ithaca is causing much debate. Tompkins County owns the red house on North Tioga Street. Officials say it’s in bad shape, and fixing it would cost nearly $1.2 million. Legislator Mike Lane says many renovations would be needed, including a...
Syracuse Councilors raise questions about proposed trash collection pilot program
Syracuse common councilors have a number of questions as the Walsh Administration tries to move forward with the next step in overhauling its trash collection system. Councilors are being asked to approve a one-year, roughly half million dollar agreement with Waste Management of New York for a pilot program using automated trucks and new trash carts. Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll Dunham says the contractor would be assigned to specific neighborhoods for about 3 to 4 months at a time.
CNY Diaper Bank’s Downtown Diaper Walk is Sept. 29 in Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The CNY Diaper Bank, a local nonprofit that collects and has distributed over 7 million diapers to families in need in Syracuse, encourages businesses, individuals and families to participate in its activities in honor of “National Diaper Need Awareness Week” from Sept. 24-Oct. 2. Community...
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
Onondaga County Department of Transportation to Begin North Kirkville Road Culvert Project
The Onondaga County Department of Transportation will conduct a rehabilitation of the culvert on North Kirkville Road over the Chittenango Creek overflow in the Town of Manlius. The culvert is located on North Kirkville Road between Kirkville Road and Fyler Road. County forces will be setting up a work zone...
