Services Set For Paris Industrialist Gene Baker
Paris, Tenn.–Marshall “Gene” Baker of Paris, who operated Paris Fashions, developed the Paris Harbor subdivision, was named Henry County Industrialist of the Year and served on the Freed-Hardeman Advisory Board, has passed away at the age of 89. Mr. Baker passed away on September 19, 2022 in...
Henry County Golf: District 13AA Results
Jackson Ridgeway, Jesse Klutts, and Berrett Watkins all advanced to the Region 7AA Tournament on Monday, Sept 26th at Pickwick Landing State Park. Jackson and Jesse both shot 78s, Berrett shot an 86 and Carter Thompson finished with an 88. Photo: Jackson Ridgeway sets up a shot. (Brian Welp photo).
UC 1st Graders Get Creative With Human Body Study
Union City, Tenn.–First-graders at Union City Elementary School used their minds when learning about human bodies. Students recently wrapped up a domain study on the five body systems by creating their own model of one of the systems. They were allowed to receive help at home from a parent or guardian and encouraged to be innovative in all facets of their entries.
Janet Sue Crouch
Janet Sue Crouch, 56 of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Janet attended the Open Doors Community Church before her health declined. She was an avid Tennessee Titans fan and enjoyed just being around people. Spending time with her family, especially her pets and grandchildren were priorities in her life.
Arthur Wayne Ramirez
Arthur Wayne Ramirez, 56, of Springville, Tennessee, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his residence. Arthur was born Thursday, March 31, 1966, in Osceola, Arkansas, to Arthur Ramirez and Lucy Faye Macon Shepperson, who both survive, of Springville, Tennessee. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the War in...
Huntingdon Heritage Festival: Live Music, Magic, Car Show, Train Rides & More
Huntingdon, Tenn.–There will be plenty to do at this weekend’s Huntingdon Heritage Festival–including 5K run, story times, live performances, science experiments, magic shows, face painting, train rides, car show, art exhibits and much more. And that includes a performance from the popular band Levon. Get ready for...
Sons Of Confederate Veterans Hear About Rio Grande
Paris, Tenn.–The Isham G. Harris Camp 109 Sons of the Confederate Veterans held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night at Uncle Billy’s in Paris. The chapter enjoyed a visit from Lt. Commander of the Tennessee Division Rich Garcia from Gainsboro, TN. He presented a program, “Blood on the Rio Grande-Tejano Confederates”.
Marshall “Gene” Baker
Marshall “Gene” Baker passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 89, in Madison, Alabama. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Gene was born Saturday, December 3, 1932, to Charles and Adelaide Baker in Cedarville, Michigan. He left home at age 16, moving to Detroit to live with an older sister. He joined the Army during the Korean War and returned to Michigan in 1954.
UC Schools Parent-Teacher Conferences Set
Union City, Tenn.–The first parent-teacher conferences of the 2022-23 school year for Union City Schools are upcoming. UC High School faculty and administration will host meetings with parents Thursday from 3:30 until 6 p.m. at UCHS. No appointments are necessary for the come-and-go sessions. Union City Elementary School will...
Beech Bluff Woman Wins Vehicle From Joe Mahan Ford In LIFELINE Partnership
Paris, Tenn.–LIFELINE Blood Services and Joe Mahan Ford’s partnership over the summer helped save lives. During a time when blood collections are low, LIFELINE was able to keep blood donations going strong and continued to meet the need of the 20 West Tennessee counties they serve. From over...
Bethel Anglers Mullins, Sherrod Earn Automatic Bids For National Tournament
Buchanan, Tenn.–With their rankings at last weekend’s Big Bass Bash on Kentucky Lake, two Bethel anglers automatically qualified for the 2023 BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship. Levi Mullins finished third overall with 5.40 pounds, while Gage Sherrod finished fith with 5.35 pounds. This past weekend, the Association of...
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
Obion County Central Students Learn About K9 Tracking
Troy, Tenn.–Obion County Sheriff’s K9 Sophia was the star of the show at Obion County Central High School on a recent day when her partner Sgt. Tim Wright brought her to the school’s Criminal Justice classes. Students learned about tracking with Sophia. Sophia came to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office from Find ‘Em Friends in Florida specifically as a Tracking K9. (Obion County Central photo).
Gospel Legend Bobby Jones Honored By Lane College
Jackson, Tenn.–Gospel Legend Dr. Bobby Jones of Paris was honored in the best way by Lane College: He was honored with good music and lots of it. Lane College paid tribute to Dr. Jones, honoring his career, which includes being host of the long-running Bobby Jones Gospel program on BET and a Grammy and Dove Award winner.
Weakley Co. Students Awarded Academic Honors
Weakley County Schools is celebrating the announcement that four students from three schools are recipients of the National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA) from the College Board National Recognition Program. Dresden High Junior Mark Lee Maddox, Greenfield Senior Will Crews, Westview Senior Abbey Buchanan, and Westview Senior Katelin Rutledge...
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
Hessie Marie Dennis
Ms. Hessie Marie Dennis, 92, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. She was born Tuesday, July 22, 1930 in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, daughter of the late Elijah Page, Sr. and Sennie Elizabeth Jenkins Page. Ms. Dennis was a member of the Park Lane...
Riverview Inn’s furniture, TVs, refrigerators and more donated to Clarksville Salvation Army
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A hotel worth of furniture is being donated to the Salvation Army, ahead of the upcoming renovation of the Riverview Inn. BNA Associates has donated hundreds of items, from chairs and mattresses to TVs and microwave ovens. Donating the items. Last month, BNA, based...
Tosh To Be Honored During UTM Homecoming
MARTIN, Tenn. – Jimmy Tosh of Henry, Cody Alcorn, of Atlanta, Georgia; and April Armstrong, of Bartlett will be honored with alumni awards from the University of Tennessee at Martin during homecoming festivities Oct. 1. The awards will be presented during the annual Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program...
UT Martin Golfer Bryson Morrell Named OVC Golfer of the Week
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference announced University of Tennessee at Martin senior Bryson Morrell as its Golfer of the Week today, one day after the Knoxville, Tenn. native finished in second in a stacked 96-man field at the Grover Page Classic. Today’s announcement marks the first in...
